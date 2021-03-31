Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 31 March

#1 Williams Land - Scottsville R4 (13:50 BST)

Williams Land's last win came over this course and distance just over a year ago and he left the impression his turn could be near again when not beaten far at Greyville last time. This race doesn't look as competitive and he can prove too strong for the potentially well-handicapped Sniper Shot.

#1 Diamondsandpearls - Scottsville R5 (14:25 BST)

Diamondsandpearls managed to win three times last year and has found only one rival too good on both of her recent starts. She went down only by a neck to a subsequent winner last time, so clearly arrives in top form, and she can stamp her class on this field. Cane Lime 'N Soda, who continues to fall in the weights, could prove the biggest danger.

#5 Flippo - Scottsville R7 (15:35 BST)

This looks wide open, but Flippo arrives in excellent form having won his last two starts convincingly, particularly when producing a career best in a minor event here last time. That was his fourth win at this track, and he looks well treated back in a handicap. Travelling Light could emerge as the chief threat.

