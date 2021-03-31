To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 31 March

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Wednesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Scottsville on Wednesday.

"...he looks well treated back in a handicap..."

Timeform on Flippo

#1 Williams Land - Scottsville R4 (13:50 BST)

Williams Land's last win came over this course and distance just over a year ago and he left the impression his turn could be near again when not beaten far at Greyville last time. This race doesn't look as competitive and he can prove too strong for the potentially well-handicapped Sniper Shot.

#1 Diamondsandpearls - Scottsville R5 (14:25 BST)

Diamondsandpearls managed to win three times last year and has found only one rival too good on both of her recent starts. She went down only by a neck to a subsequent winner last time, so clearly arrives in top form, and she can stamp her class on this field. Cane Lime 'N Soda, who continues to fall in the weights, could prove the biggest danger.

#5 Flippo - Scottsville R7 (15:35 BST)

This looks wide open, but Flippo arrives in excellent form having won his last two starts convincingly, particularly when producing a career best in a minor event here last time. That was his fourth win at this track, and he looks well treated back in a handicap. Travelling Light could emerge as the chief threat.

Recommended bets

#1 Williams Land - Scottsville R4 (13:50 BST) 5.04/1
#1 Diamondsandpearls - Scottsville R5 (14:25 BST) 5.04/1
#5 Flippo - Scottsville R7 (15:35 BST) 6.05/1

