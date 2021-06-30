To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 30 June

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US tonight

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Finger Lakes and Evangeline on Wednesday.

"He’s been posting some good times on the clock..."

Timeform on Super Garner

#2 Super Garner - Finger Lakes R7 (21:04)

This looks a good opportunity for Super Garner to extend his unbeaten run. He's been posting some good times on the clock, is likely to get an easy lead, and should take all the beating in his bid for the 7-timer. Mr Pete and High Command can fight out the places.

#9 Imperio D - Finger Lakes R8 (21:33)

Imperio D's last run is easily excused after missing the break last time and he's taken to regain the winning thread. All his three wins have come this season and he makes plenty of appeal in this lesser race. Disco Deano made a successful return from a lengthy absence earlier this month and can give the selection most to think about.

#6 Best You Ever Seen - Evangeline R6 (02:05)

Best You Ever Seen has had a productive season and makes plenty of appeal back on dirt. A good third on turf last month, he's likely to be sat just off the pace and should be ready to make his move late in the stretch. Born Again George, who has a good record round here, and High Cruise are expected to be in the mix.

Recommended bets

#2 Super Garner – Finger Lakes R7 (21:04)
#9 Imperio D – Finger Lakes R8 (21:33)
#6 Best You Ever Seen – Evangeline R6 (02:05)

Finger Lakes (US) 30th Jun (R7 6f Claim)

Wednesday 30 June, 9.04pm

Market rules

First Homestead
Super Garner
High Command
Mr. Pete
No Entiendo
Cool Quartet
What A Catch
Audience Of One
Finger Lakes (US) 30th Jun (R8 6f Allw)

Wednesday 30 June, 9.33pm

Market rules

Disco Deano
Unflappable Max
Son Of Darkness
Anything Pazible
Candyrock
Frosty The Dragon
Smooth Tales
San Juan Diego
Imperio D
Evangeline Downs (US) 30th Jun (R6 7f Claim)

Thursday 1 July, 2.05am

Market rules

High Cruise
Laddie Boy
Warriors Gem
Born Again George
Release The Beast
Best You Ever Seen
Sir Smack
Natealyze
