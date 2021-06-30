Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 30 June

#2 Super Garner - Finger Lakes R7 (21:04)

This looks a good opportunity for Super Garner to extend his unbeaten run. He's been posting some good times on the clock, is likely to get an easy lead, and should take all the beating in his bid for the 7-timer. Mr Pete and High Command can fight out the places.

#9 Imperio D - Finger Lakes R8 (21:33)

Imperio D's last run is easily excused after missing the break last time and he's taken to regain the winning thread. All his three wins have come this season and he makes plenty of appeal in this lesser race. Disco Deano made a successful return from a lengthy absence earlier this month and can give the selection most to think about.

#6 Best You Ever Seen - Evangeline R6 (02:05)

Best You Ever Seen has had a productive season and makes plenty of appeal back on dirt. A good third on turf last month, he's likely to be sat just off the pace and should be ready to make his move late in the stretch. Born Again George, who has a good record round here, and High Cruise are expected to be in the mix.

