Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 30 December

Horses running on dirt
Timeform pick out three bets in the US

Timeform pick out three bets from Delta Downs on Wednesday...

"...is still very much unexposed on dirt..."

Timeform on Miss Sooner Girl

#6 With a Whisper - Delta Downs R1 (18:55)

With a Whisper has shown enough in three starts to suggest she's up to winning a small maiden claimer such as this. Today's opposition is the weakest she's faced to date and it will be disappointing if she can't get off the mark. Arctic Guitar comes here in good heart and may be the biggest threat.

#7 Zugersee - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)

A good runner-up over today's C&D last time, Zugersee has an excellent chance at the weights and will take plenty of beating in this similar contest. Golden Expresso also makes appeal on stable debut and can fill the runner-up spot, while Heather Divine is another that can make the places.

#3 Miss Sooner Girl - Delta Downs R9 (22:35)

Miss Sooner Girl has done most of her racing on turf to date and is still very much unexposed on dirt. Today's switch to the main track makes her of interest in a weak affair. Ebony Bay is in decent nick at present and is the pick of the remainder. Roman Jewels also needs a closer look.

DeltaD (US) 30th Dec (R9 1m Claim)

Wednesday 30 December, 10.35pm

Back Lay
Bit Coin Queen
Roman Jewels
Miss Sooner Girl
Golden Paree
Aim Spot
Super Legs
Prospect Crissi
Floatie
Ebony Bay
Primary First
