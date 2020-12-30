Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 30 December

#8 Deorsa - Greyville R3 (11:30 GMT)

This doesn't look a strong event and Deorsa should prove hard to beat. He showed much improved form from his debut when finishing a close fifth on the turf track here last time and there should be even more to come. Lord Caro earns the vote for second.

#9 Jack In The Box - Greyville R6 (13:15 GMT)

Jack In The Box has hit the frame on his last four starts and could be ready to open his account now. The level of his form stands out in this field and the drop back in trip and switch back to the all-weather track will be in his favour. So Smooth makes most appeal among the remainder, while Navarino Bay is also respected.

#5 Colour My Fate - Greyville R8 (14:30 GMT)

Colour My Fate broke his maiden over this trip on the turf track here in March and arguably proved better than ever when finishing third here again on the turf track last time. A repeat of that effort will see him be competitive again. Canadian Bolt and Maitland Magic are feared most.

