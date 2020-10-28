Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 28 October

Penn (US) 28th Oct (R1 1m Mdn Claim)Show Hide
Wednesday 28 October, 10.00pm
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Penn National on Wednesday...
"..has a decent chance on these terms and should be right in the thick of things."
Timeform on Hoss Kitten
#4 Seize the Day - Penn National R1 (22:00)
Seize the Day faced much stronger opposition than this in the care of his previous trainer and has to be considered on first start for a new barn. Just Got Hitched has made the frame recently and appeals most of the rest, while Unsung Hero can grab third.
#6 Hoss Kitten - Penn National R3 (22:52)
Hoss Kitten was a bit out of her depth in a better race than this at Laurel last time but has a decent chance on these terms and should be right in the thick of things. Secret Account can emerge best of the opposition, while Wicked T also demands a closer look.
#3 Foxy Hiya - Penn National R5 (23:44)
Foxy Hiya posted a much-improved effort when returning from a layoff last time and sets a good standard on that performance. Tonight Maybe is taking a massive drop in class and is also likely to be in the mix. Bria And Gigi commands a second look as well.
