Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 28 October

American racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets from Penn National on Wednesday...

"..has a decent chance on these terms and should be right in the thick of things."

Timeform on Hoss Kitten

#4 Seize the Day - Penn National R1 (22:00)

Seize the Day faced much stronger opposition than this in the care of his previous trainer and has to be considered on first start for a new barn. Just Got Hitched has made the frame recently and appeals most of the rest, while Unsung Hero can grab third.

#6 Hoss Kitten - Penn National R3 (22:52)

Hoss Kitten was a bit out of her depth in a better race than this at Laurel last time but has a decent chance on these terms and should be right in the thick of things. Secret Account can emerge best of the opposition, while Wicked T also demands a closer look.

#3 Foxy Hiya - Penn National R5 (23:44)

Foxy Hiya posted a much-improved effort when returning from a layoff last time and sets a good standard on that performance. Tonight Maybe is taking a massive drop in class and is also likely to be in the mix. Bria And Gigi commands a second look as well.

Penn (US) 28th Oct (R1 1m Mdn Claim)

Wednesday 28 October, 10.00pm

Back Lay
Lunar Cycle
Just Got Hitched
Unsung Hero
Seize The Day
Eye Of Gunfighter
Negative Nicky
Penn (US) 28th Oct (R3 1m Claim)

Wednesday 28 October, 10.52pm

Back Lay
Kate Carmack
Josephine
Jane
Deirdre Of Legend
Wicked T
Hoss Kitten
Secret Account
Dont Fight
Flashy Siren
Pride In The Biz
Penn (US) 28th Oct (R5 6f Mdn Claim)

Wednesday 28 October, 11.44pm

Back Lay
Normalizeddeviance
Elfy
Foxy Hiya
Tonight Maybe
Taras Z Va
Bria And Gigi
Musical Thunder
Favorite Doll
