Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 28 October

#4 Seize the Day - Penn National R1 (22:00)

Seize the Day faced much stronger opposition than this in the care of his previous trainer and has to be considered on first start for a new barn. Just Got Hitched has made the frame recently and appeals most of the rest, while Unsung Hero can grab third.

#6 Hoss Kitten - Penn National R3 (22:52)

Hoss Kitten was a bit out of her depth in a better race than this at Laurel last time but has a decent chance on these terms and should be right in the thick of things. Secret Account can emerge best of the opposition, while Wicked T also demands a closer look.

#3 Foxy Hiya - Penn National R5 (23:44)

Foxy Hiya posted a much-improved effort when returning from a layoff last time and sets a good standard on that performance. Tonight Maybe is taking a massive drop in class and is also likely to be in the mix. Bria And Gigi commands a second look as well.