Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 28 July

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform provide the best bets at Finger Lakes and Evangeline Downs on Wednesday...

"...taken to get off the mark at the second attempt..."

Timeform on Madame Jane

Remoane (Finger Lakes R2, 18:39 BST) has been in fine form this year and makes plenty of appeal to quickly resume winning ways on just her second start for this barn. Harts N Flowers can continue her run of finishing in the first three, with Bankers Beast also one to consider after switching barns.

Mission Cat (Finger Lakes R5, 20:06 BST) has made a promising start to her belated career and this looks a good opportunity to break her maiden for a barn among the winners at present. Flurry of Roses has plenty of experience and can chase the selection home, while Avid Sucinori returns after long absence having switched to a barn in form.

Madame Jane (Evangeline Downs R1, 23:50 BST) is taken to get off the mark at the second attempt. She showed plenty of early speed on debut before finding only one too good, but she stretched out a long way clear of the rest. Cupie Cutie is an interesting newcomer, while Serape can confirm her debut promise and make the places.

