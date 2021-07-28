Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 28 July

Remoane (Finger Lakes R2, 18:39 BST) has been in fine form this year and makes plenty of appeal to quickly resume winning ways on just her second start for this barn. Harts N Flowers can continue her run of finishing in the first three, with Bankers Beast also one to consider after switching barns.

Mission Cat (Finger Lakes R5, 20:06 BST) has made a promising start to her belated career and this looks a good opportunity to break her maiden for a barn among the winners at present. Flurry of Roses has plenty of experience and can chase the selection home, while Avid Sucinori returns after long absence having switched to a barn in form.

Madame Jane (Evangeline Downs R1, 23:50 BST) is taken to get off the mark at the second attempt. She showed plenty of early speed on debut before finding only one too good, but she stretched out a long way clear of the rest. Cupie Cutie is an interesting newcomer, while Serape can confirm her debut promise and make the places.

