Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 28 April

#6 Uncle Hal - Tampa Bay R1 (17:30)

Uncle Hal was trapped wide last time and is better judged on his previous efforts, those putting him in with a strong chance in this contest. Rockysbuckaroo is also likely to be on the premises, while Gettinintomischief was back to form last time and is another that requires a second look.

#4 R Prerogative - Tampa Bay R5 (19:37)

R Prerogative was third at Gulfstream West when last seen in November and looks the clear pick at the weights for a barn that usually has them ready following a break. All Good Times comes here in a very good vein of form and can fill the runner-up slot.

#8 Flash Town - Tampa Bay R7 (20:40)

Flash Town was claimed following a recent win here and is sure to be a big player again on debut for her new connections. Ridgelysredhot arrives here in good heart and is likely to be in the mix too, while Risen Change is another that ought to be thereabouts.

