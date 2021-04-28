To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 28 April

US racing
There's racing at Tampa Bay on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

"...sure to be a big player again on debut for her new connections..."

Timeform on Flash Town

#6 Uncle Hal - Tampa Bay R1 (17:30)

Uncle Hal was trapped wide last time and is better judged on his previous efforts, those putting him in with a strong chance in this contest. Rockysbuckaroo is also likely to be on the premises, while Gettinintomischief was back to form last time and is another that requires a second look.

#4 R Prerogative - Tampa Bay R5 (19:37)

R Prerogative was third at Gulfstream West when last seen in November and looks the clear pick at the weights for a barn that usually has them ready following a break. All Good Times comes here in a very good vein of form and can fill the runner-up slot.

#8 Flash Town - Tampa Bay R7 (20:40)

Flash Town was claimed following a recent win here and is sure to be a big player again on debut for her new connections. Ridgelysredhot arrives here in good heart and is likely to be in the mix too, while Risen Change is another that ought to be thereabouts.

Recommended bets

#6 Uncle Hal – Tampa Bay R1 (17:30)
#4 R Prerogative – Tampa Bay R5 (19:37)
#8 Flash Town – Tampa Bay R7 (20:40)

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 28th Apr (R1 6f Claim)

Wednesday 28 April, 5.30pm

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 28th Apr (R5 6f Allw Claim)

Wednesday 28 April, 7.37pm

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 28th Apr (R7 7f Claim)

Wednesday 28 April, 8.40pm

