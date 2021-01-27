Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 27 January

Tampa (US) 27th Jan (R3 7f Claim)Show Hide
Wednesday 27 January, 6.42pm
Timeform pick out three horses worth backing at Tampa Bay on Wednesday...
"...has to be considered on his first start for his new trainer..."
Timeform on Native Hawk
#7 Native Hawk - Tampa Bay R3 (18:42)
Native Hawk has finished third on his last three outings and has to be considered on his first start for his new trainer in this low-level claimer. Fourth Design wasn't beaten far when fourth in a similar contest to this last time and appeals most of the remainder. Gold Wing also demands scrutiny.
#7 Snap Hook - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)
Snap Hook has a good strike-rate for one that operates at this sort of level and is taken to go in on his first start for the Benny Feliciano barn. Bold Paynter hails from a barn that has been in good order for some time now and is likely to be in the mix as well, while Mystic Link also commands a closer look.
#1 High Five Cotton - Tampa Bay R6 (20:16)
High Five Cotton was second to today's rival Forward Motion last time but was closing late on and now has an extra furlong to work with. He is taken to turn the tables this time around. The aforementioned Forward Motion should still come out best of the rest, while Divine Ambition is facing an easier assignment than last time and is the next pick.
