Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 27 January

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform pick out three horses worth backing at Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"...has to be considered on his first start for his new trainer..."

Timeform on Native Hawk

#7 Native Hawk - Tampa Bay R3 (18:42)

Native Hawk has finished third on his last three outings and has to be considered on his first start for his new trainer in this low-level claimer. Fourth Design wasn't beaten far when fourth in a similar contest to this last time and appeals most of the remainder. Gold Wing also demands scrutiny.

#7 Snap Hook - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)

Snap Hook has a good strike-rate for one that operates at this sort of level and is taken to go in on his first start for the Benny Feliciano barn. Bold Paynter hails from a barn that has been in good order for some time now and is likely to be in the mix as well, while Mystic Link also commands a closer look.

#1 High Five Cotton - Tampa Bay R6 (20:16)

High Five Cotton was second to today's rival Forward Motion last time but was closing late on and now has an extra furlong to work with. He is taken to turn the tables this time around. The aforementioned Forward Motion should still come out best of the rest, while Divine Ambition is facing an easier assignment than last time and is the next pick.

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Tampa (US) 27th Jan (R3 7f Claim)

Wednesday 27 January, 6.42pm

Roller
Gold Wing
Five Star Creek
Mulled Wine
Fourth Design
Malios
Native Hawk
The Great Loudini
Tampa (US) 27th Jan (R5 1m Claim)

Wednesday 27 January, 7.45pm

Im Machen Too
Mystic Link
Tapsolute
Little Mazzy
Bold Paynter
Professional
Snap Hook
Tampa (US) 27th Jan (R6 7f Claim)

Wednesday 27 January, 8.16pm

High Five Cotton
Divine Ambition
Plato
Home It Tiz
Forward Motion
Praetorian
Legacy Azteca
