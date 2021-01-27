To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 27 January

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Greyville on Wednesday...

"...but he is the type to bounce back quickly..."

Timeform on Hampton Court

#5 Justfortheepenny - Greyville R5 (13:00 GMT)

Justfortheepenny remains with just a maiden win at Scottsville to his name, but he is a consistent sort on the whole, and is one of the leading form contenders in this field. He arrives on the back of a good third over a mile here, and is preferred to Purple Powahouse at the prices.

#10 Hampton Court - Greyville R7 (14:08 GMT)

Hampton Court is generally a better performer on an artificial surface, his last win coming over this course and distance in August, and his looks interesting returned to this venue. He wasn't at his best on turf last time, but he is the type to bounce back quickly, and has conditions in his favour. Valiente is another who could play a major part in proceedings.

#9 Royal View - Greyville R8 (14:45 GMT)

Royal View resumed winning ways in good style over the minimum trip at this course in December and lost little in defeat when third over course and distance last time. She is clearly in good heart and another bold bid is expected. Miss Texas appeals most of the remainder.

Grey (RSA) 27th Jan (R5 1400m Hcap)

Wednesday 27 January, 1.00pm

Two Of Us
Master Tobe
Purple Powahouse
High Green
Justfortheepenny
Sovereign Soldier
Gentlemans Way
Burning Wings
Goodtime Guy
Hey Bill
Land Of Mystery
Stanley
Grey (RSA) 27th Jan (R7 1000m Hcap)

Wednesday 27 January, 2.08pm

Bernies Dream
Valiente
Captain Cobalt
Kings Road
Lavu Lavu
Impartial
Leslie Shadowliner
So Var
Hampton Court
Grey (RSA) 27th Jan (R8 1200m Hcap)

Wednesday 27 January, 2.45pm

Casadoro
Fort Royal
Miss Texas
Satara
Flaming Desire
Basetsana
Arctic Princess
Umzinduzi
Royal View
Dark Mistress
Foxy Lady
Cersei
