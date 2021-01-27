Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 27 January

#5 Justfortheepenny - Greyville R5 (13:00 GMT)

Justfortheepenny remains with just a maiden win at Scottsville to his name, but he is a consistent sort on the whole, and is one of the leading form contenders in this field. He arrives on the back of a good third over a mile here, and is preferred to Purple Powahouse at the prices.

#10 Hampton Court - Greyville R7 (14:08 GMT)

Hampton Court is generally a better performer on an artificial surface, his last win coming over this course and distance in August, and his looks interesting returned to this venue. He wasn't at his best on turf last time, but he is the type to bounce back quickly, and has conditions in his favour. Valiente is another who could play a major part in proceedings.

#9 Royal View - Greyville R8 (14:45 GMT)

Royal View resumed winning ways in good style over the minimum trip at this course in December and lost little in defeat when third over course and distance last time. She is clearly in good heart and another bold bid is expected. Miss Texas appeals most of the remainder.

