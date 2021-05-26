To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 26 May

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform provide the best bets at three different venues in the US on Wednesday.

"...makes most appeal in this maiden despite a wide draw..."

Timeform on World War

#3 Moonachie - Finger Lakes R1 (18:10 BST)

Moonachie has already won at Aqueduct and round here this year and has a good opportunity to bring up the hat-trick in this small field, his early speed should show him to good effect. Ninth Hour can leave his Belmont run over 7f behind and chase him home.

#4 Metaphorical - Penn National R4 (00:18 BST)

Metaphorical was an easy winner here on his penultimate start and could get an easy lead back down in trip, so is taken to regain the winning thread. Pepe Tono is likely to be prominent and Torazo is in with a squeak on his best form.

#10 World War - Evangeline Downs R3 (00:44 BST)

World War has improved since switched to turf, and with few miles on the clock, makes most appeal in this maiden despite a wide draw. Spellbinding has the plum draw in 1 and should be bang there back on turf, whilst Glory To Me looks best of the rest.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#3 Moonachie – Finger Lakes R1 (18:10 BST)
#4 Metaphorical – Penn National R4 (00:18 BST)
#10 World War – Evangeline Downs R3 (00:44 BST)

Finger Lakes (US) 26th May (R1 6f Allw)

Show Hide

Wednesday 26 May, 6.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Chic N Wilbur
Ninth Hour
Moonachie
Kerry Boy
Five Star Bunt
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Penn National (US) 26th May (R4 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 27 May, 12.18am

Market rules

Back Lay
Torazo
Six Cider
Pocopson Station
Metaphorical
Bronx Sandman
Pepe Tono
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Evangeline Downs (US) 26th May (R3 1m Mdn)

Show Hide

Thursday 27 May, 12.44am

Market rules

Back Lay
Spellbinding
Labruna
Glory To Me
Eyeseemoney
Devil With A Dash
Kaitlyns Court
My Rebel Girl
Apriority Lady
Aphrodites Revenge
World War
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips