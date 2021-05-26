Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 26 May

#3 Moonachie - Finger Lakes R1 (18:10 BST)

Moonachie has already won at Aqueduct and round here this year and has a good opportunity to bring up the hat-trick in this small field, his early speed should show him to good effect. Ninth Hour can leave his Belmont run over 7f behind and chase him home.

#4 Metaphorical - Penn National R4 (00:18 BST)

Metaphorical was an easy winner here on his penultimate start and could get an easy lead back down in trip, so is taken to regain the winning thread. Pepe Tono is likely to be prominent and Torazo is in with a squeak on his best form.

#10 World War - Evangeline Downs R3 (00:44 BST)

World War has improved since switched to turf, and with few miles on the clock, makes most appeal in this maiden despite a wide draw. Spellbinding has the plum draw in 1 and should be bang there back on turf, whilst Glory To Me looks best of the rest.

