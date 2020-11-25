Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 25 November

#7 Jack B Winkle - Tampa Bay R1 (17:25)

Jack B Winkle is clearly in great heart following a wide-margin win at Gulfstream Park West last time and should make another bold show. Purchasing Power is of interest on stable debut and can come out best of the remainder. Campaign Spy makes up the three.

#3 Nice of Me - Tampa Bay R6 (19:52)

Nice of Me was a good second at Monmouth when last seen in early October and must have a good chance of going one better on today's terms. Awesome Enough comes with a jockey booking that looks very significant and can emerge best of the rest. Storm Risk also demands a second look.

#4 Expensive Style - Tampa Bay R8 (20:54)

Expensive Style has a layoff but would seem to have good prospects in this allowance optional claimer if straight enough. High Five Cotton comes here in a very good vein of form and appeals most of the remainder, while Hauntedbythemusic also commands respect.

