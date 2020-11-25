To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 25 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"...should make another bold show..."

Jack B Winkle

#7 Jack B Winkle - Tampa Bay R1 (17:25)

Jack B Winkle is clearly in great heart following a wide-margin win at Gulfstream Park West last time and should make another bold show. Purchasing Power is of interest on stable debut and can come out best of the remainder. Campaign Spy makes up the three.

#3 Nice of Me - Tampa Bay R6 (19:52)

Nice of Me was a good second at Monmouth when last seen in early October and must have a good chance of going one better on today's terms. Awesome Enough comes with a jockey booking that looks very significant and can emerge best of the rest. Storm Risk also demands a second look.

#4 Expensive Style - Tampa Bay R8 (20:54)

Expensive Style has a layoff but would seem to have good prospects in this allowance optional claimer if straight enough. High Five Cotton comes here in a very good vein of form and appeals most of the remainder, while Hauntedbythemusic also commands respect.

Tampa (US) 25th Nov (R1 1m Claim)

Wednesday 25 November, 5.25pm

Cpl. Dionicio
Purchasing Power
Campaign Spy
Swingstage
Secret Life Style
Mayrhofen
Jack B Winkle
Tampa (US) 25th Nov (R6 6f Claim)

Wednesday 25 November, 7.52pm

Seattle Council
Whiskey Bent
Nice Of Me
Wicked Strong Alex
He Had A Secret
Felon
Rarerare
Acaseaday
Storm Risk
First Degree
Awesome Enough
Logsdon
Igotsunshine
Litigant
Tampa (US) 25th Nov (R8 7f Allw Claim)

Wednesday 25 November, 8.54pm

Whiskey Dash
High Five Cotton
Exchequer
Expensive Style
Singinginthejohn
Carouse
Hauntedbythemusic
Tune In
Long Lance
