Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 25 November

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Wednesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Kenilworth on Wednesday...

"...should make him hard to beat..."

Timeform on Silver Operator

#2 Perfect Princess - Kenilworth R5 (13:25 GMT)

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Perfect Princess looks the one to beat. She proved better than ever when finding only one too good over course and distance last time and can go one place better now. Do Angels Cry is feared most.

#4 Silver Operator - Kenilworth R6 (14:05 GMT)

Silver Operator won twice over course and distance last year and made a highly encouraging return to action over shorter last month, showing much-improved form. The return to this trip with that run under his belt should make him hard to beat. Rainbow Bridge will seemingly provide most resistance.

#7 Rocket Girl - Kenilworth R7 (14:40 GMT)

Rocket Girl was a convincing winner over course and distance earlier this year and ran to a similar level when narrowly beaten by Secret Depths over further here last time. She is 3 lb better off with that rival now, back over her optimum trip, so she is expected to turn the tables. Gimme Gimme Gimme is another to consider.

Kenil (RSA) 25th Nov (R5 1600m Plt)

Wednesday 25 November, 1.25pm

Do Angels Cry
Perfect Princess
Everglow
Shades Of Red
Inbetween Dreams
Princess Of Winter
Gemini Girl
Glitter In The Air
Kenil (RSA) 25th Nov (R6 1400m Stks)

Wednesday 25 November, 2.05pm

African Night Sky
Wild Coast
Silver Operator
Captain Of Stealth
Photocopy
Kenil (RSA) 25th Nov (R7 1400m Hcap)

Wednesday 25 November, 2.40pm

Sovereign Secret
Zarina
Secret Depths
Gimme Gimme Gimme
Fiftyshadesdarker
Rocket Girl
Vomandla
