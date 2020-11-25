Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 25 November

#2 Perfect Princess - Kenilworth R5 (13:25 GMT)

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Perfect Princess looks the one to beat. She proved better than ever when finding only one too good over course and distance last time and can go one place better now. Do Angels Cry is feared most.

#4 Silver Operator - Kenilworth R6 (14:05 GMT)

Silver Operator won twice over course and distance last year and made a highly encouraging return to action over shorter last month, showing much-improved form. The return to this trip with that run under his belt should make him hard to beat. Rainbow Bridge will seemingly provide most resistance.

#7 Rocket Girl - Kenilworth R7 (14:40 GMT)

Rocket Girl was a convincing winner over course and distance earlier this year and ran to a similar level when narrowly beaten by Secret Depths over further here last time. She is 3 lb better off with that rival now, back over her optimum trip, so she is expected to turn the tables. Gimme Gimme Gimme is another to consider.

