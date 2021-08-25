To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 25 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Parx and Delaware Park on Wednesday...

"...may be hard to peg back if getting his customary early lead..."

Timeform on Oldfashioned Club

Goldenlineof (Parx R3, 18:51 BST) is proving consistent round here since joining this barn and can add another success to his record. Gate seven should provide Mario Dominguez's charge with the perfect opportunity to stalk and pounce late. Impactful is back over a more suitable trip and is a danger, whilst Heart of a Dreamer should be in the mix.

Kertano (Delaware Park R5, 20:15 BST) stands out in this company and is taken to resume winning ways. A winner on debut, he has since been running in much better races and makes plenty of appeal in this. One Slick Start has made a promising start to his career and can chase home the selection if transferring his dirt form to the turf.

Oldfashioned Club (Parx R8, 21:11 BST) can follow up his comfortable Delaware success last time. The selection has the best strike-rate in this field and may be hard to peg back if getting his customary early lead. Boat Over The Hill has pieces of form that make him interesting on his first start for his new barn, whilst Jones Taxi can claim minor money.

Philadelphia (US) 25th Aug (R8 1m Claim)

Wednesday 25 August, 9.11pm

Klaatu
Bankers Island
Wild Haven
Boat Over The Hill
Jones Taxi
Drummer Don
Sight Line
Oldfashioned Club
Tactical Plan
Seat Of Honor
