Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 24 March

#4 Rattlesnakerose - Tampa Bay R1 (16:15)

Rattlesnakerose has been the better than the bare result on both her last two starts, having been pushed through fast fractions each time. She should get an easier time of things in front here and will take plenty of pegging back. Noble Intentions appeals most of the rest.

#1 Andrea's Worry - Tampa Bay R2 (16:45)

A winner here on her penultimate start, Andrea's Worry wasn't entirely disgraced when third in a stronger race than this last time. She has to be of serious interest now dropping sharply in grade for this assignment. Ornery Angel is turned out quickly after showing her best form yet last time and is likely to be in the mix too. Holiday Curls also commands scrutiny.

#7 King Ottokar - Tampa Bay R5 (18:20)

A C&D winner in January, King Ottokar ran respectably when fourth at Gulfstream last time and should find the return to this venue a good move. Food And Wine is of interest on stable debut and can come out best of the rest, while Soaring Bird is another to take into account.

