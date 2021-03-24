To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 24 March

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

"She should get an easier time of things in front here..."

Timeform on Rattlesnakerose

#4 Rattlesnakerose - Tampa Bay R1 (16:15)

Rattlesnakerose has been the better than the bare result on both her last two starts, having been pushed through fast fractions each time. She should get an easier time of things in front here and will take plenty of pegging back. Noble Intentions appeals most of the rest.

#1 Andrea's Worry - Tampa Bay R2 (16:45)

A winner here on her penultimate start, Andrea's Worry wasn't entirely disgraced when third in a stronger race than this last time. She has to be of serious interest now dropping sharply in grade for this assignment. Ornery Angel is turned out quickly after showing her best form yet last time and is likely to be in the mix too. Holiday Curls also commands scrutiny.

#7 King Ottokar - Tampa Bay R5 (18:20)

A C&D winner in January, King Ottokar ran respectably when fourth at Gulfstream last time and should find the return to this venue a good move. Food And Wine is of interest on stable debut and can come out best of the rest, while Soaring Bird is another to take into account.

Recommended bets

#4 Rattlesnakerose – Tampa Bay R1 (16:15)
#1 Andrea’s Worry – Tampa Bay R2 (16:45)
#7 King Ottokar – Tampa Bay R5 (18:20)

Tampa (US) 24th Mar (R1 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 24 March, 4.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Noble Intentions
Burkeys Babe
Sold On Salsa
Rattlesnakerose
April Fog
Illmakeyousmile
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 24th Mar (R2 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 24 March, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Andreas Worry
Clarist
Ornery Angel
Holiday Curls
Luna Queen
Treasured Info
Tegla
Return The Favor
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 24th Mar (R5 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 24 March, 6.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Danceronthebeach
King Leonardo
Obiwan
Soaring Bird
Food And Wine
Kramden
King Ottokar
Juan Boly
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles