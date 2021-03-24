Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 24 March

#8 Rock Flight - Greyville R5 (13:25 GMT)

Rock Flight has found only one too good the last twice, looking sharper for the fitting of blinkers last time, and that form sets the standard in this field. The drop in trip should suit given the pace she showed last time and is fancied to prove too strong for Bells And Whistles, who looks next best on form.



#3 Gavel Strike - Greyville R6 (13:59 GMT)

Gavel Strike opened his account over this course and distance in August and wasn't beaten too far when midfield back at this course last time. This event doesn't look as strong on paper, and the return to this shorter trip could be the key. Tromso makes most appeal among the remainder.

#8 Purple Merchant - Greyville R8 (15:08 GMT)

Purple Merchant started at 18/1 but made a winning debut at on the turf track here in October, and improved further when following up over a longer trip on this track last time. That was on her handicap debut, and a subsequent rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to stop her completing a hat-trick with more improvement on the cards. Her Royal Majesty can prove the biggest danger.

