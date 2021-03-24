To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 24 March

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Tuesday

Timeform provide three selections at Greyville on Wednesday.

"...the return to this shorter trip could be the key..."

Timeform on Gavel Strike

#8 Rock Flight - Greyville R5 (13:25 GMT)

Rock Flight has found only one too good the last twice, looking sharper for the fitting of blinkers last time, and that form sets the standard in this field. The drop in trip should suit given the pace she showed last time and is fancied to prove too strong for Bells And Whistles, who looks next best on form.

#3 Gavel Strike - Greyville R6 (13:59 GMT)

Gavel Strike opened his account over this course and distance in August and wasn't beaten too far when midfield back at this course last time. This event doesn't look as strong on paper, and the return to this shorter trip could be the key. Tromso makes most appeal among the remainder.

#8 Purple Merchant - Greyville R8 (15:08 GMT)

Purple Merchant started at 18/1 but made a winning debut at on the turf track here in October, and improved further when following up over a longer trip on this track last time. That was on her handicap debut, and a subsequent rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to stop her completing a hat-trick with more improvement on the cards. Her Royal Majesty can prove the biggest danger.

Recommended bets

#8 Rock Flight - Greyville R5 (13:25 GMT)
#3 Gavel Stirke - Greyville R6 (13:59 GMT)
#8 Purple Merchant - Greyville R8 (15:08 GMT)

Grey (RSA) 24th Mar (R5 1600m Mdn)

Show Hide

Wednesday 24 March, 1.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jane Bond
Jalalabad
Liberty Belle
Suntrax
Mighty Trinni
Bells And Whistles
Offsides
Rock Flight
Indomavel
Ballygood
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Grey (RSA) 24th Mar (R6 1600m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 24 March, 1.59pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lord Of The Manor
Hey Bill
Gavel Strike
Tromso
Psycho King
Count Marsh
Love The View
Captain Who
Magical Midlands
Freedoms Fire
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Grey (RSA) 24th Mar (R8 1000m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 24 March, 3.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Wildly In Love
Glitter And Gold
Beat It
Suzi Woo
Seemyvision
Lavu Lavu
Diamonds N Dust
Purple Merchant
Bella Bellarina
Ginger Biscuit
Miss Generosity
Her Royal Majesty
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles