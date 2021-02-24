To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 24 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"A bullet workout in last seven days suggests she is good heart."

Timeform on Don't Blame Judy

#4 Bahama Kitten - Tampa Bay R1 (17:15)

Bahama Kitten was beaten just a neck into third place in a similar contest to this just a fortnight ago and has an excellent chance of going a couple of places better. Paynter Fest was behind the selection last time but could well emerge as best of the opposition, while Patient Digna also requires consideration.

#9 Don't Blame Judy - Tampa Bay R5 (19:21)

Don't Blame Judy hasn't won for a while, but this race is considerably softer than the ones she normally contests, and she must have strong claims. A bullet workout in last seven days suggests she is good heart. Lady Fatima is of interest on stable debut and appeals most for the forecast, while Here Comes Jackie can also make the frame.

#2 Imprimis - Tampa Bay R7 (20:21)

The smart Imprimis made a winning return in listed company at Gulfstream last time and is taken to follow up in this similar contest. Turned Aside is an interesting runner following a switch of stables and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home. The Criticial Way wasn't too far behind Imprimis last time and can fill the bronze medal position.

Recommended bets

#4 Bahama Kitten - Tampa Bay R1 (17:15)
#9 Don't Blame Judy - Tampa Bay R5 (19:21)
#2 Imprimis - Tampa Bay R7 (20:21)

Bet slip

Close

