Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 24 February

#1 Koopa Troopa - Greyville R5 (13:25)

Koopa Troopa was friendless in the betting ahead of her debut at Scottsville last month, the only newcomer in the field, but she showed plenty to work on when finishing second. That performance sets the standard in this race and she should prove difficult to beat. Simply Complicated and Flymefree looks the pick of the remainder.

#8 Justforthepenny - Greyvile R6 (14:00)

Justforthepenny came close to regaining the winning thread at this venue two starts back and, though he failed to justify favouritism on his latest outing, he still ran well to finish fourth in what has since proved a warm event. This significant step up in trip is interesting and he merits plenty of consideration. Fireonthetrack could prove the main danger, while Velvet Season makes each-way appeal.

#11 Ginger Biscuit - Greyville R8 (15:10)

Ginger Biscuit is a nine-time course-and-distance winner, including when bouncing right back to her best to regain the winning thread here earlier this month. She is the form pick in this field and looks the one they all have to beat. Someone Exciting should also be thereabouts, while It Must Be Love also merits a second glance.