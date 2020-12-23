Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 23 December

#5 Baby I'm Perfect - Tampa Bay R2 (18:10 GMT)

Baby I'm Perfect put up a bold effort when attempting to make all at Monmouth last time, digging deep in the stretch but unable to repel the challenge of the unexposed wnner. Still beaten only two and a quarter lengths, he takes a drop in class here and should take plenty of beating if ready to go after two months on the sidelines. Tudox Expectations and Indimaaj are others with claims.

#2 Bee Major - Tampa Bay R7 (20:50 GMT)

Bee Major shaped as if needing the run after three months off when fifth at Gulfstream West last time, just plugging on at the one pace in the stretch. He is entitled to strip fitter here and rates a big player if getting back to the level he showed when successful at Gulfstream in August. Mountain Holiday, who was narrowly denied on his most recent outing at Indiana, and Agripino make most appeal of the others.

#10 Lights Down Low - Tampa Bay R8 (21:20 GMT)

Lights Down Low showed a good attitude to regain the winning thread at this track three weeks ago, her first run since being claimed by Jose Delgado. The extra furlong here won't be an issue, and she was generally consistent for her previous connectons, so there is no reason why she shouldn't mount a bold follow-up bid. Heather Hills is feared most ahead of College Queen.

