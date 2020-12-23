Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 23 December

#4 High Moon - Kenilworth R4 (13:20 GMT)

High Moon is improving with racing and produced his best effort yet when second in a similar event at this course last time, finding only a big improver too strong on the day. He is clearly well up to winning a race of this nature and rates the most solid proposition in this line-up if continuing to go the right way. Lady Isabella is feared most ahead of Big Thinker.

#5 Bereave - Kenilworth R6 (14:30 GMT)

Bereave made a winning debut here in a maiden that is proving very strong form, with the second, third and fourth all winning next time out. He then shaped well when third on his handicap bow (beaten only two and a half lengths) and is well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark. Tripple Jet and Times New Roman are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#3 Imperial Ballet - Kenilworth R8 (15:40 GMT)

Imperial Ballet took a big step forward in first-time cheekpieces when third at this course last month, sticking to her task well to be beaten just a length and a half. That form sets the standard in this maiden, so she is a confident selection to open her account at the seventh attempt. Daughter of Zeus and Hiems Venit are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

