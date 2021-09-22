Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 September

Fine One Won (Parx R3, 18:49 BST) returned to form with a good third over today's C&D last time and looks the clear pick at the weights in this similar contest. Mini Scoop is dropping in grade and can fill the runner-up slot, while Lula's Roadrunner makes up the three.

Wishes And Dreams (Parx R4, 19:16 BST) ran better than for a while last time and is taken to build on that as long as she gets away on terms (can break a little sluggishly at times). Intervention is also likely to be in the mix, while Boca Royalty can't be ruled out of it either.

The Boss Of You (Penn National R1, 23:00 BST) has been running creditably in stronger races than this at Pimlico and is taken to record a second career success. Kaffeinated was an impressive winner of a weaker race than this last time and can chase the selection home, while Call On Clara can fill out the trifecta

