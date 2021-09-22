To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 September

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Parx and Penn National on Wednesday...

"...taken to record a second career success..."

Timeform on The Boss Of You

Fine One Won (Parx R3, 18:49 BST) returned to form with a good third over today's C&D last time and looks the clear pick at the weights in this similar contest. Mini Scoop is dropping in grade and can fill the runner-up slot, while Lula's Roadrunner makes up the three.

Wishes And Dreams (Parx R4, 19:16 BST) ran better than for a while last time and is taken to build on that as long as she gets away on terms (can break a little sluggishly at times). Intervention is also likely to be in the mix, while Boca Royalty can't be ruled out of it either.

The Boss Of You (Penn National R1, 23:00 BST) has been running creditably in stronger races than this at Pimlico and is taken to record a second career success. Kaffeinated was an impressive winner of a weaker race than this last time and can chase the selection home, while Call On Clara can fill out the trifecta

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Penn National (US) 22nd Sep (R1 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 22 September, 11.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Early Frost
The Boss Of You
Kaffeinated
Show Maid
Call On Clara
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips