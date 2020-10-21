To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 21 October

American racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Keeneland on Wednesday...

"...looks very much the one to beat..."

Timeform on Algebraic

#5 Paddy Kaye's Wild - Keeneland R1 (18:05)

Runner-up on her last two outings, Paddy Kaye's Wild is weighted to go well and should make another bold show. Not A Needy Gal is from a stable in flying form right now and is likely to be thereabouts, while Illusionista is also an interesting runner.

#2B Algebraic - Keeneland R2 (18:39)

Algebraic showed a great deal of improvement when landing spoils in maiden claimer here earlier in the month and looks very much the one to beat facing winners for the first time. Sunny Isle Beach has a rider in the plate who excels round here and may be the one to give the selection most to think about.

#2 Intrepid Heart - Keeneland R5 (20:18)

Intrepid Heart is on a roll right now and can bring up the hat-trick in this $40k claiming contest. Lone Rock has only recently joined his red-hot stable and could be the one for the exacta, while the likes of Mi Tres Por Ciento and Street to Indy are not dismissed lightly.

Keenl (US) 21st Oct (R1 1m1f Mdn Claim)

Wednesday 21 October, 6.05pm

Tale Of Mona
Hero Of Love
Curlita
Not A Needy Gal
Paddy Kayes Wild
Illusionista
Crafty Lady
Concordsdifference
Keenl (US) 21st Oct (R2 7f Claim)

Wednesday 21 October, 6.39pm

Sunny Isle Beach
Eagle Eye
Press Snooze
Algebraic
Tkotchke
Passageway
Hygh I. Q.
Scorsese
Two Worlds
