Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 21 July

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Evangeline Downs and Mountaineer Park on Wednesday.
"...is now better off at the weights and can win for the fourth time this season..."
Timeform on Ecru
#2 Abigail G - Evangeline Downs Race 2 (00:17)
A repeat of her C&D second in a similar event last month should see Abigail G being hard to beat. She was beaten 1½ lengths but went down fighting after tracking the pace out wide, with the winner coming from further back. Be A Bandit has switched barns and can chase the selection home.
#7 Ecru - Mountaineer Park Race 2 (00:25)
Ecru was beaten a head by one he re-opposes today, though is now better off at the weights and can win for the fourth time this season. Arch Revenge has a consistent turf record and should give another good account, whilst Cappy Hour can back up his third last time.
#5 Jovial John - Mountaineer Park Race 8 (02:55)
Jovial John's three career wins all came in better company than which he races in here, so this appeals as a good opportunity to add to that record. Armed Escort has a lengthy absence to overcome but has a definite place chance, whilst A Different Style can see out the 1-2-3.