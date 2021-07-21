Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 21 July

#2 Abigail G - Evangeline Downs Race 2 (00:17)

A repeat of her C&D second in a similar event last month should see Abigail G being hard to beat. She was beaten 1½ lengths but went down fighting after tracking the pace out wide, with the winner coming from further back. Be A Bandit has switched barns and can chase the selection home.

#7 Ecru - Mountaineer Park Race 2 (00:25)

Ecru was beaten a head by one he re-opposes today, though is now better off at the weights and can win for the fourth time this season. Arch Revenge has a consistent turf record and should give another good account, whilst Cappy Hour can back up his third last time.

#5 Jovial John - Mountaineer Park Race 8 (02:55)

Jovial John's three career wins all came in better company than which he races in here, so this appeals as a good opportunity to add to that record. Armed Escort has a lengthy absence to overcome but has a definite place chance, whilst A Different Style can see out the 1-2-3.

