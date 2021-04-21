Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 21 April

#6 Princess Livia - Tampa Bay R2 (17:44)

The hat-trick seeking Princess Livia is a big player on stable debut and seems sure to take plenty of beating in this allowance optional claimer. Italian Justice is well worth noting given her stable's good record at this track and appeals as best of the remainder, while Baci is also considered.

#5 True Grace - Tampa Bay R3 (18:15)

The versatile True Grace has been running well on turf of late and should give another good account despite switching back to dirt. Action Warrior is weighted to go well and is up there on the shortlist too, while Wicked Strong Alex commands a closer look as well.

#4 Sun Squall - Tampa Bay R5 (19:17)

Sun Squall was below form last time but that came in a much stronger contest than this and he is taken to get back to form back down in grade. Soul Reflection wasn't seen to best effect last time and is likely to be in the mix as well, while Vegas Life is another worth looking at.

