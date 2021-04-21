To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 21 April

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

"...is a big player on stable debut..."

Timeform on Princess Livia

#6 Princess Livia - Tampa Bay R2 (17:44)

The hat-trick seeking Princess Livia is a big player on stable debut and seems sure to take plenty of beating in this allowance optional claimer. Italian Justice is well worth noting given her stable's good record at this track and appeals as best of the remainder, while Baci is also considered.

#5 True Grace - Tampa Bay R3 (18:15)

The versatile True Grace has been running well on turf of late and should give another good account despite switching back to dirt. Action Warrior is weighted to go well and is up there on the shortlist too, while Wicked Strong Alex commands a closer look as well.

#4 Sun Squall - Tampa Bay R5 (19:17)

Sun Squall was below form last time but that came in a much stronger contest than this and he is taken to get back to form back down in grade. Soul Reflection wasn't seen to best effect last time and is likely to be in the mix as well, while Vegas Life is another worth looking at.

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 21st Apr (R2 7f Allw Claim)

Wednesday 21 April, 5.44pm

Moon Me Again
Italian Justice
Baci
Sarjenalli
U Know I B Lion
Princess Livia
Tampa Bay Downs (US) 21st Apr (R3 7f Claim)

Wednesday 21 April, 6.15pm

Wicked Strong Alex
Discos Bridge
Action Warrior
Mondays With Mike
True Grace
Super Edgar
Box Candy
Ifeelgood
Tampa Bay Downs (US) 21st Apr (R5 6f Claim)

Wednesday 21 April, 7.17pm

Pretty Chitu
Imperial Ivor
Andrew The Bull
Sun Squall
First Homestead
Soul Reflection
Uncle Kevin
Vegas Life
