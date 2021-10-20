Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 20 October

Keeneland (US) 20th Oct (R7 7f Allw Claim)Show Hide
Wednesday 20 October, 9.12pm
|Tipsy Gal
|Movie Moxy
|Piece Of My Heart
|Big Band Luzziann
|Powder River
|Break Curfew
Timeform select the three best bets at Keeneland on Wednesday.
"...represents a stable with a superb record in similar races and looks the one to beat in this optional claimer..."
Timeform on Movie Moxy
Tiz Rye Time (Keeneland R2, 18:32 BST) has been performing with credit in better races than this and sets a good standard. Beachwalker has less his on plate here than in his last race and appeals as best of the remainder, while Cousin Larry also enters the equation.
Daddy Is A Legend (Keeneland R6, 20:40 BST) is dropping from Garde 1 company back into the allowance ranks and should take all the beating if anywhere near her best. Pass The Plate put in a good piece of work the other day and can fill the runner-up spot, while Dominga is another to consider.
Movie Moxy (Keeneland R7, 21:12 BST) represents a stable with a superb record in similar races and looks the one to beat in this optional claimer. Tipsy Gal has a very good record when today's jockey is on board and can chase the selection home, while Piece of My Heart deserves respect as well.
