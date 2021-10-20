Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 20 October

Tiz Rye Time (Keeneland R2, 18:32 BST) has been performing with credit in better races than this and sets a good standard. Beachwalker has less his on plate here than in his last race and appeals as best of the remainder, while Cousin Larry also enters the equation.

Daddy Is A Legend (Keeneland R6, 20:40 BST) is dropping from Garde 1 company back into the allowance ranks and should take all the beating if anywhere near her best. Pass The Plate put in a good piece of work the other day and can fill the runner-up spot, while Dominga is another to consider.

Movie Moxy (Keeneland R7, 21:12 BST) represents a stable with a superb record in similar races and looks the one to beat in this optional claimer. Tipsy Gal has a very good record when today's jockey is on board and can chase the selection home, while Piece of My Heart deserves respect as well.

