Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 20 October

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Keeneland on Wednesday.

"...represents a stable with a superb record in similar races and looks the one to beat in this optional claimer..."

Timeform on Movie Moxy

Tiz Rye Time (Keeneland R2, 18:32 BST) has been performing with credit in better races than this and sets a good standard. Beachwalker has less his on plate here than in his last race and appeals as best of the remainder, while Cousin Larry also enters the equation.

Daddy Is A Legend (Keeneland R6, 20:40 BST) is dropping from Garde 1 company back into the allowance ranks and should take all the beating if anywhere near her best. Pass The Plate put in a good piece of work the other day and can fill the runner-up spot, while Dominga is another to consider.

Movie Moxy (Keeneland R7, 21:12 BST) represents a stable with a superb record in similar races and looks the one to beat in this optional claimer. Tipsy Gal has a very good record when today's jockey is on board and can chase the selection home, while Piece of My Heart deserves respect as well.

Keeneland (US) 20th Oct (R7 7f Allw Claim)

Wednesday 20 October, 9.12pm

