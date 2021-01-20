Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 20 January

#3 Play the Max - Tampa Bay R1 (17:42)

Play the Max's last effort when pushed hard through fast fractions is best forgiven, with today's pace scenario looking kinder. She could well control this race from the front and makes plenty of appeal with that in mind. Mermaid Kisses comes here in a good vein of form and can chase her home.

#8 Unidentified Man - Tampa Bay R4 (19:12)

Unidentified Man was trapped wide last time and was below form as a result. He's worth another chance to prove that running all wrong in what looks an easier contest. Top Bomb is likely to go close too, while Stayin or Strayin is another who requires consideration.

#5 Morgan's Z Va - Tampa Bay R9 (21:50)

Morgan's Z Va may well get an uncontested lead in this turf claimer and will be tough to peg back if that scenario unfolds. Love Daddy is of interest on stable debut and appeals most of the remainder. Bahama Kitten also makes the shortlist.