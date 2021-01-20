Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 20 January

#2 Paper Trail - Kenilworth R6 (13:55)

Paper Trail finished fifth in a strong race at this venue in November before coming within a half-length of opening his account over this course and distance later the same month. He has the best form on offer in this field and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark. Lite Of My Life and Essos make the most appeal of the remainder.

#6 Cane Lime 'N Soda - Kenilworth R7 (14:35)

Cane Lime 'N Soda hasn't won for twelve runs, but he is stepped back up in trip here and looks potentially thrown in on his old form. He has slipped in the weights this term and this course winner could be the answer in an interesting handicap. Night Song has won three of his last five races and should make his presence felt, while Sudden Star makes up the shortlist.

#3 Double Reward - Kenilworth R8 (15:10)

Double Reward has been knocking on the door of late, including when a neck second to Fynbos over this course and distance last time. She meets that rival on better terms here and is taken to reverse the placings. Twicethequality also commands a second look.