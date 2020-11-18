Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 18 November

#9 Castle Casanova - Parx R2 (17:20 GMT)

Castle Casanova has been in fair form of late and should give it a good go on his first outing since being claimed by his current trainer. Highwaytwentyseven is also going first time for a new barn and looks the biggest threat.

#2 D T Goodie - Parx R3 (17:45 GMT)

D T Goodie was below form last time but now gets some class relief and should put up a much better showing on today's terms. True Boldness should find the return to this trip a good move and is likely also to go close. Artistic Drifter is another who requires a second look.

#9 Sargeant Drive - Parx R4 (18:15 GMT)

Sargeant Drive is getting a marked drop in class in this $7.5k claimer and holds a strong chance in a race that isn't quite as competitive as the number of runners suggests. Overbold is also likely to be on the premises, while Quality Special also commands respect.

