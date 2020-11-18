To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 18 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx on Wednesday...

"...holds a strong chance in a race that isn’t quite as competitive as the number of runners suggests..."

Timeform on Sargeant Drive

#9 Castle Casanova - Parx R2 (17:20 GMT)

Castle Casanova has been in fair form of late and should give it a good go on his first outing since being claimed by his current trainer. Highwaytwentyseven is also going first time for a new barn and looks the biggest threat.

#2 D T Goodie - Parx R3 (17:45 GMT)

D T Goodie was below form last time but now gets some class relief and should put up a much better showing on today's terms. True Boldness should find the return to this trip a good move and is likely also to go close. Artistic Drifter is another who requires a second look.

#9 Sargeant Drive - Parx R4 (18:15 GMT)

Sargeant Drive is getting a marked drop in class in this $7.5k claimer and holds a strong chance in a race that isn't quite as competitive as the number of runners suggests. Overbold is also likely to be on the premises, while Quality Special also commands respect.

Parx (US) 18th Nov (R2 6f Claim)

Wednesday 18 November, 5.20pm

Won The Case
Here Wego
Highwaytwentyseven
Beacos Disco Pants
Flat Rate
Delinquent
Franks Legacy
Hollywood Overdogs
Castle Casanova
Majestic Jazz
The Minit I See U
Parx (US) 18th Nov (R3 7f Claim)

Wednesday 18 November, 5.45pm

True Boldness
Late Breaking News
D T Goodie
Artistic Drifter
Graves Island
Dennis Diamond
Drosselmagic
Owin I Am
American Talent
Parx (US) 18th Nov (R4 6f Claim)

Wednesday 18 November, 6.15pm

Gran Causeway
Quality Special
Tu Exageres
March Screamer
Too Much Johnnie
El Dulzura
Overbold
Its Pazible
Big Bad Bud
Sargeant Drive
Bills Mafia
Beau Trace
Kings Castle
Chuckles
