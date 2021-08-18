To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 18 August

US horse racing
Timeform focus on the action at Saratoga

Timeform pick out the best bets at Saratoga on Wednesday.

#4 Morning Matcha - Saratoga R3 (19:15)

Morning Matcha has shown plenty in two starts to date and is taken to get off the mark at the third attempt. Sea Pines is from a barn whose newcomers always demand a second look and appeals most of the rest, while Monshun is another first-timer to note.

#3 Cadeau de Paix - Saratoga R7 (21:29)

Cadeau de Paix was a fair second at this track last time and a repeat of that effort should have her well in the mix once more. Chloe Rose may emerge as the biggest danger, while it would be folly to entirely rule out Bayshore Foxes.

#6 Parlor - Saratoga R8 (22:05)

Parlor is from a barn that is absolutely flying at the moment and he will prove very hard to beat on today's terms. Seismic Wave also hails from one of the top stables and can come out best of the rest, while Hieroglyphics is another who is entitled to a closer look.

Saratoga (US) 18th Aug (R8 1m Claim)

Wednesday 18 August, 10.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Taos
Musical America
Artemus Bridge
Parlor
Attentive
Troubling Moon
