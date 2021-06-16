To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 16 June

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform provide the best bets from three different tracks on Wednesday...

"...his experience can see him off the mark at the third time of asking..."

Timeform on Corn Pop

#4 Whistling Birds - Finger Lakes R3 (19.04)

This looks a good opportunity stepping into calmer waters for Whistling Birds, who is making his first start for his new trainer after being claimed from John T. Toscano Jr. Lady's Golden Guy is interesting trying this new trip, whilst Magnetron shouldn't be far away.

#1 Corn Pop - Evangeline Downs R1 (23.50)

Corn Pop knew much more second time up, having a few of these well behind over C&D last time, and his experience can see him off the mark at the third time of asking. A pair of Steven Flint newcomers, Chief Kimosabi and Order Up, can fight out the minor honours.

#6 Minnesota Nice - Canterbury Park R6 (01.40)

Minnesota Nice has been to the well a few times already but ran a career best upped to this trip here on turf last time, she's likely to take all the beating if transferring that form back on dirt. Left of Center was behind the selection last time and enters calculations back on this surface.

Recommended bets

#4 Whistling Birds – Finger Lakes R3 (19.04)
#1 Corn Pop – Evangeline Downs R1 (23.50)
#6 Minnesota Nice – Canterbury Park R6 (01.40)

Finger Lakes (US) 16th Jun (R3 1m Allw)

Wednesday 16 June, 7.04pm

Craigville Beach
Ladys Golden Guy
Magnetron
Whistling Birds
Paddy All Day
Evangeline Downs (US) 16th Jun (R1 5f Mdn)

Wednesday 16 June, 11.50pm

Fireinthestorm
Young Tuscan
Order Up
Chief Kimosabi
Corn Pop
Big Rojo
Luck Of The Stars
Onward Austin
Canterbury Park (US) 16th Jun (R6 1m Mdn)

Thursday 17 June, 1.40am

Holy Star
Left Of Center
She Appeals Holy
Poppin Tops
Danielles Deal
Minnesota Nice
Classic Whiskey
