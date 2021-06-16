Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 16 June

#4 Whistling Birds - Finger Lakes R3 (19.04)

This looks a good opportunity stepping into calmer waters for Whistling Birds, who is making his first start for his new trainer after being claimed from John T. Toscano Jr. Lady's Golden Guy is interesting trying this new trip, whilst Magnetron shouldn't be far away.

#1 Corn Pop - Evangeline Downs R1 (23.50)

Corn Pop knew much more second time up, having a few of these well behind over C&D last time, and his experience can see him off the mark at the third time of asking. A pair of Steven Flint newcomers, Chief Kimosabi and Order Up, can fight out the minor honours.

#6 Minnesota Nice - Canterbury Park R6 (01.40)

Minnesota Nice has been to the well a few times already but ran a career best upped to this trip here on turf last time, she's likely to take all the beating if transferring that form back on dirt. Left of Center was behind the selection last time and enters calculations back on this surface.

