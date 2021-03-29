To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Warwick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Warwick on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Warwick on Tuesday.

"...sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and looks almost certain to improve..."

Timeform on Blairgowrie

Stylish Dancer - 14:25 Warwick

Stylish Dancer returned to form from out of the blue at Hereford last week, drawing clear in the straight to bring up her first win over hurdles since April 2018. She now makes her chasing bow from the same mark, so there is no doubt she is a well-handicapped horse, while her physique (rather leggy mare) also gives cause for optimism that she will take well to chasing. This looks an excellent opportunity for her to get off the mark over fences at the first attempt under Harry Skelton, who has an impressive 25% strike rate at Warwick in recent years.

King d'Argent - 15:35 Warwick

King d'Argent is another key runner on the card for Skelton, who is still vying with Brian Hughes to be crowned champion jockey. King d'Argent is unbeaten in two completed starts over fences, including when running out a wide-margin winner at Southwell three weeks ago. He was allowed his own way out in front at Southwell and had assumed command by the third last, ultimately landing the spoils easily by 27 lengths. A 10 lb hike in the weights for that success might not be enough to prevent him from going in again, with further progress not out of the question given his lightly-raced profile.

Blairgowrie - 17:20 Warwick

Blairgowrie shaped encouragingly amidst inexperience when third on his debut over this course and distance in December, running green at various stages of the race before staying on well at the finish to be beaten less than seven lengths. That form is working out well (runner-up won his next start) and identifies Blairgowrie as very much the one to beat in this line-up. Indeed, he sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and looks almost certain to improve with that initial experience under his belt.

Smart Stat

BLAIRGOWRIE - 17:20 Warwick
29% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at Warwick since the start of the 2015/16 season

Recommended bets

Stylish Dancer - 14:25 Warwick
King d'Argent - 15:35 Warwick
Blairgowrie - 17:20 Warwick

