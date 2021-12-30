To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Warwick Racing Tips: Love Envoi can take another step up the ladder

Racing at Warwick
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Friday's card at Warwick

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Warwick on Friday.

"Love Envoi is fancied to maintain her unbeaten record here before going on to bigger and better things."

NAP: Love Envoi is a likely improver

Love Envoi - 12:30 Warwick

Love Envoi looked a good prospect when making a winning hurdling debut at Leicester earlier this month, finding plenty late on despite refusing to settle in the early stages. It was a fair performance to land the spoils by nearly two lengths and she is likely to progress further as she gains in experience. Successful in a Wexford bumper for Sean Doyle before joining Harry Fry (bought for £38,000 in the interim), Love Envoi is fancied to maintain her unbeaten record here before going on to bigger and better things.

NEXT BEST: Somekindofstar can score again

Somekindofstar - 13:40 Warwick

Somekindofstar produced a career best after seven months off when filling the runner-up spot at Fontwell last time, looking the likeliest winner for a long way before being headed on the run-in. He was still beaten just a length and there must be a good chance he would have won if ridden a bit more patiently. A strong-travelling sort, he is only 2 lb higher in the weights here and this looks a good opportunity for him to gain compensation with a visor replacing the blinkers he usually wears.

EACH-WAY: The Girl That Sang has a good shout

The Girl That Sang - 12:00 Warwick

The Girl That Sang is still a maiden after seven starts over hurdles, but she didn't fare too badly in three appearances for the Sean Conway yard in the second half of last year. She has joined Fergal O'Brien in the interim and there should be races to be won with her from a BHA mark of 85, particularly now stepping up in trip to two miles and three furlongs.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Love Envoi @ 2.3811/8 in the 12:30 Warwick
Next Best - Back Somekindofstar @ 3.55/2 in the 13:40 Warwick
Each-Way - Back The Girl That Sang @ 5.59/2 in the 12:00 Warwick

