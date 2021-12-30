- Trainer: Harry Fry
- Jockey: Jonathan Burke
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: -
Warwick Racing Tips: Love Envoi can take another step up the ladder
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Warwick on Friday.
"Love Envoi is fancied to maintain her unbeaten record here before going on to bigger and better things."
NAP: Love Envoi is a likely improver
Love Envoi looked a good prospect when making a winning hurdling debut at Leicester earlier this month, finding plenty late on despite refusing to settle in the early stages. It was a fair performance to land the spoils by nearly two lengths and she is likely to progress further as she gains in experience. Successful in a Wexford bumper for Sean Doyle before joining Harry Fry (bought for £38,000 in the interim), Love Envoi is fancied to maintain her unbeaten record here before going on to bigger and better things.
NEXT BEST: Somekindofstar can score again
Somekindofstar - 13:40 Warwick
Somekindofstar produced a career best after seven months off when filling the runner-up spot at Fontwell last time, looking the likeliest winner for a long way before being headed on the run-in. He was still beaten just a length and there must be a good chance he would have won if ridden a bit more patiently. A strong-travelling sort, he is only 2 lb higher in the weights here and this looks a good opportunity for him to gain compensation with a visor replacing the blinkers he usually wears.
EACH-WAY: The Girl That Sang has a good shout
The Girl That Sang - 12:00 Warwick
The Girl That Sang is still a maiden after seven starts over hurdles, but she didn't fare too badly in three appearances for the Sean Conway yard in the second half of last year. She has joined Fergal O'Brien in the interim and there should be races to be won with her from a BHA mark of 85, particularly now stepping up in trip to two miles and three furlongs.
