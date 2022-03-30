Tony Calvin Tips

Warwick Racing Tips: Hat-trick beckons for Punctuation

Warwick fence
Timeform's Andrew Asquith provides three bets at Warwick

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Warwick on Thursday.

"...he is strongly fancied to extend his winning sequence on the back of an 8lb rise..."

NAP: Punctuation on a steep upward curve

Punctuation - 15:50 Warwick

Punctuation was fairly useful on the Flat for Andrew Balding and he is an imposing sort physically, very much the type to better that form over hurdles, and he seems to be realising his potential now having made it two from two in this sphere since joining Fergal O'Brien. He made harder work of his latest victory at Newbury, but that looks strong form for the grade, and he is strongly fancied to extend his winning sequence on the back of an 8 lb rise.

NEXT BEST: Prince Escalus' jumping is a standout

Prince Escalus - 15:15 Warwick

It hasn't taken long for Prince Escalus to develop into a much better chaser than he was a hurdler, and a standout attribute of his since switching to this sphere has been his jumping. He proved better than ever when recording another win at Hereford earlier this month, admittedly taking advantage of another good opportunity, but doing so in enthusiastic fashion, and leaving the impression he has even more to offer. A further 8 lb rise will make life tougher but he seems to have been found another good opportunity and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

EACH-WAY: A tentative vote for Realms of Fire

Realms of Fire - 14:40 Warwick

This looks a weak novice handicap and it could be worth taking a chance on Realms of Fire, who was in the process of running well when falling at the second-last in a handicap over course and distance last month (Just A Whim finished third). He was still going well at the time of his departure and looked booked for second place, so he is well worth backing to small stakes to build on that, especially given he is now on his proper mark (was 4 lb out of the weights last time).

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Punctuation @ 2.35/4 in the 15:50 Warwick
NEXT BEST - Back Prince Escalus @ 2.255/4 in the 15:15 Warwick
EACH WAY - Back Realms of Fire @ 8.07/1 in the 14:40 Warwick

