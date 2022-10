Vertem Futurity Trophy

15:35 Doncaster, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Auguste Rodin (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Was unlucky on debut and has won well on both outings since, producing a smart performance to win a Group 2 at Leopardstown over a mile last time. Top prospect with more to come and he holds leading claims for a trainer seeking a remarkable eleventh success in this race.

No. 1 (6) Auguste Rodin (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

2. Captain Wierzba (Ralph Beckett/ Rob Hornby)

Won a Ffos Las novice over an extended seven furlongs in August and he didn't get the chance to show what he could do pitched into a Group 3 at Saint-Cloud last time as his jockey was shoved out of the side door before halfway.

3. Dancing Magic (Roger Teal/ Jim Crowley)

Yet to win but has shown useful form, finishing second in a Haydock listed race before coming home fourth (Epictetus second, Holloway Boy third) in a Group 3 at Newmarket. More of a place than win contender.

4. Epictetus (John & Thady Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

Kingman colt who made a winning start to his career in a strong seven-furlong maiden at the Newmarket July meeting. Confirmed he's a really good prospect when a neck second to Silver Knott in a Group 3 over the Rowley Mile there a couple of weeks ago. Definitely more to come and the chief threat to Auguste Rodin.

No. 4 (7) Epictetus (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

5. Holloway Boy (Karl Burke/ Daniel Tudhope)

Sprang a 40/1 surprise in the Chesham at Royal Ascot on debut and has shown that was no fluke with placed efforts at pattern level on his three outings since. Epictetus was a length and three-quarters ahead of him in a Newmarket Group 3 last time, though, so he'll need to pull out more in a first-time visor.

6. King of Steel (David Loughnane/ Adam Kirby)

Has been fast-tracked to Group 1 level after posting an impressive debut success at Nottingham ten days ago. Open to considerable improvement and not to be underestimated.

7. Salt Lake City (Aidan O'Brien/ Wayne Lordan)

Disappointed in the Convivial Maiden at the York Ebor meeting but quickly got back on track when a five-length winner over a mile at Navan 17 days ago. Auguste Rodin has to be considered the stable first string but this son of Galileo should have more to offer.

8. Stormbuster (Andrew Balding/ David Probert)

Finished second in a Salisbury listed race before producing a useful effort to get off the mark in a Newbury conditions stakes last month. This demands a fair bit more but he is entitled to respect.