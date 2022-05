A new season always means new breakout stars in the jockey ranks and already this year, a few of the newcomers are starting to show themselves to be well above average.

An Englishman and Irishman worth following

Andrew Balding's apprentice, Harry Davies, is the young man everyone seems to be talking about in regards to the Apprentice Championship this year and there is no doubt that he appears to be a top talent and is being supported by some of the biggest trainers in the country.

However, on the Northern circuit, Irishman Ryan Sexton is quietly going about his business and beginning to make a name for himself.

Brother to jump jockey Kevin, Sexton rode his first winner on his very first ride on 17th July 2020 aboard a horse called Stellaire Enfant at Limerick.

Fast forward less than two years and he has moved to England and is establishing himself as a rider to keep on side as he says good-bye to his 7lb claim, having notched up his 20th career win at Leicester on Monday aboard Captain Square.

Based with fellow Irishman Adrian Keatley in Yorkshire, Sexton has ridden the majority of winners this year for his boss including Kihavah at York on his very first trip at the Knavesmire. He has also picked up 24 rides for a host of other trainers so far this year including the likes of John Quinn, Keith Dalgleish and Mick Appleby.

One of Sexton's 20 winners came aboard Elixsoft who was a first winner for jockey turned trainer Gemma Tutty who took over the training licence from her mother Karren Tutty at the start of April.

Gemma had her best year to date in the saddle in 2021 with 11 wins to her name but is now looking to focus on the training side of the industry. She has hit the ground running with three winners in the last two weeks. Tutty's Freak Out has an entry in the Sunday Series Apprentice Handicap at York and may well have needed his come back run when we last saw him at Newcastle.

He will need to settle better but with some freshness now taken out of him and stepping up to the 1m4f trip for the first time, he is an interesting contender for the in-form yard.

Parr Fire could surprise a few people

Nigel Tinkler's stable appears to be coming back to form of late with six winners already in May, running at a 15% strike rate which is three times better than his strike rate in April. Those May winners include the two-year-old Parr Fire who recently scored on debut at Doncaster under Rowan Scott at a big price.

A half brother to a smart juvenile last term in Dig Two, Parr Fire is by first season sire James Garfield who has now notched up three winners from a small selection of runners and two of them have come at Doncaster, confirming that the sire may well surprise a few people with his offspring on the track this summer. The very early signs continue to be better than anyone had a right to expect.



Three-year-old fillies to note

Jamie Spencer rode three winners on the same card at Doncaster last Saturday and one of them was a typically "Spenceresque" ride aboard the three-year-old filly Fresh Hope for Charlie Fellowes on handicap debut over the mile.

A half-sister to the mile winner and listed placed Declared Interest, she did well to win, given how the race played out for her from the gates opening.

Although she is clearly still a work in progress, she has the look of one to keep on side with when we next see her out over the mile trip.

The same comments also apply to David Simcock's Aiming High who looked like she has above average ability on handicap debut and her new mark of 79 still looks workable. She clearly isn't the most straightforward of customers and benefited from a beautiful ride by Joey Haynes.