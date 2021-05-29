- Trainer: Martin Keighley
Uttoxeter Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform select the three best bets at Uttoxeter on Sunday.
"...now 7 lb lower in the weights than when recording his last win..."
Timeform on Enfin Phil
Back On The Lash - 14:47 Uttoxeter
Back On The Lash proved better than to get off the mark over fences at Ludlow three weeks ago. He was allowed his own way out in front and found plenty when challenged in the straight to hold on by a head. That was a useful performance and he sets a high bar here for the two chasing newcomers to meet if running to the same level.
Pistol Whipped - 15:57 Uttoxeter
Pistol Whipped showed improved form to record back-to-back wins in April, proving well suited by the switch to front-running tactics. He was always in control when winning by 14 lengths at Perth last time, easily defying a BHA mark of 144. This will be tougher now stepping up in grade from 6 lb higher in the weights, but he is clearly thriving at present and looks sure to give another good account for the Nicky Henderson yard which won this race with Days of Heaven in 2017.
Enfin Phil could be worth siding with in what looks a wide-open contest despite the small field. He took a step back in the right direction when third on his latest outing at Kelso, only tiring late on after helping to force the strong early gallop (did too much too soon). He will be suited by the drop back in trip here and is well worth another chance to take advantage of his falling mark, now 7 lb lower in the weights than when recording his last win.
Smart Stat
PRESENCE OF MIND - 16:32 Uttoxeter
21% - Aidan Coleman's strike rate at Uttoxeter
