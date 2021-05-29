To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Uttoxeter Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Uttoxeter on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Uttoxeter on Sunday.

"...now 7 lb lower in the weights than when recording his last win..."

Timeform on Enfin Phil

Back On The Lash - 14:47 Uttoxeter

Back On The Lash proved better than to get off the mark over fences at Ludlow three weeks ago. He was allowed his own way out in front and found plenty when challenged in the straight to hold on by a head. That was a useful performance and he sets a high bar here for the two chasing newcomers to meet if running to the same level.

Pistol Whipped - 15:57 Uttoxeter

Pistol Whipped showed improved form to record back-to-back wins in April, proving well suited by the switch to front-running tactics. He was always in control when winning by 14 lengths at Perth last time, easily defying a BHA mark of 144. This will be tougher now stepping up in grade from 6 lb higher in the weights, but he is clearly thriving at present and looks sure to give another good account for the Nicky Henderson yard which won this race with Days of Heaven in 2017.

Enfin Phil - 17:07 Uttoxeter

Enfin Phil could be worth siding with in what looks a wide-open contest despite the small field. He took a step back in the right direction when third on his latest outing at Kelso, only tiring late on after helping to force the strong early gallop (did too much too soon). He will be suited by the drop back in trip here and is well worth another chance to take advantage of his falling mark, now 7 lb lower in the weights than when recording his last win.


Smart Stat

PRESENCE OF MIND - 16:32 Uttoxeter
21% - Aidan Coleman's strike rate at Uttoxeter

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back On The Lash - 14:47 Uttoxeter
Pistol Whipped - 15:57 Uttoxeter
Enfin Phil - 17:07 Uttoxeter

Uttoxeter 30th May (2m6f Nov Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 30 May, 2.47pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Back On The Lash
The Bull Mccabe
Interconnected
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Uttoxeter 30th May (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 30 May, 3.57pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Exelerator Express
Pistol Whipped
Nietzsche
Born Survivor
Falco Blitz
Pink Eyed Pedro
Kauto The King
Francky Du Berlais
Fidux
Captain Tommy
Havana Hermano
Topofthecotswolds
Barton Knoll
Really Super
Go Long
Imperial Presence
Militarian
Tanarpino
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Uttoxeter 30th May (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 30 May, 5.07pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Made For You
Chance A Tune
Alrightjack
Kalahari Queen
Opening Bid
Enfin Phil
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips