Uttoxeter Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform highlight three bets from Uttoxeter on Saturday.
"He boasts one of the most progressive profiles in this year's Midlands Grand National..."
Timeform on Time To Get Up
Theme Tune arguably shaped better than the bare result in both his outings in bumpers, and he has shown much improved form since sent hurdling and stepped up in trip this year, opening his account over obstacles in the mud at Ludlow at the beginning of the year. He made very hard work of defying a penalty at Carlisle last time, but the fact that he was still able to get the job done despite a poor round of jumping means there is still more to come from him. He remains capable of even better now stepped up further in trip and gets the vote to bring up the hat-trick.
Time To Get Up - 15:35 Uttoxeter
A lightly-raced hurdler when under the tutelage of Joseph O'Brien in Ireland last season, Time To Get Up, who caught the eye on his chasing debut at Aintree in November, showed much improved form to open his account over fences at Wincanton last month, looking to have plenty in hand over his mark as he ran out a five-length winner. He is still very much unexposed, particularly as a stayer, and he remains with the potential for better still. He boasts one of the most progressive profiles in this year's Midlands Grand National and looks well enough handicapped to have a big say.
Generation Gap - 17:15 Uttoxeter
Generation Gap made little impact on his first two starts over fences, but he always appealed as a chaser, and he was in the process of running a good race when coming down at Catterick last time, still in contention three out when a heavy fall at the next ended his chances. He remains open to improvement in this sphere, particularly with first-time cheekpieces applied, and he rates a big player provided he is none the worse for his recent fall.
Smart Stat
WILDE ABOUT OSCAR - 15:00 Uttoxeter
28% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at UTTOXETER since the start of the 2015/16 season
37% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at UTTOXETER
Recommended bets
