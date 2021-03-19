Uttoxeter Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Theme Tune - 13:50 Uttoxeter

Theme Tune arguably shaped better than the bare result in both his outings in bumpers, and he has shown much improved form since sent hurdling and stepped up in trip this year, opening his account over obstacles in the mud at Ludlow at the beginning of the year. He made very hard work of defying a penalty at Carlisle last time, but the fact that he was still able to get the job done despite a poor round of jumping means there is still more to come from him. He remains capable of even better now stepped up further in trip and gets the vote to bring up the hat-trick.

Time To Get Up - 15:35 Uttoxeter

A lightly-raced hurdler when under the tutelage of Joseph O'Brien in Ireland last season, Time To Get Up, who caught the eye on his chasing debut at Aintree in November, showed much improved form to open his account over fences at Wincanton last month, looking to have plenty in hand over his mark as he ran out a five-length winner. He is still very much unexposed, particularly as a stayer, and he remains with the potential for better still. He boasts one of the most progressive profiles in this year's Midlands Grand National and looks well enough handicapped to have a big say.

Generation Gap - 17:15 Uttoxeter

Generation Gap made little impact on his first two starts over fences, but he always appealed as a chaser, and he was in the process of running a good race when coming down at Catterick last time, still in contention three out when a heavy fall at the next ended his chances. He remains open to improvement in this sphere, particularly with first-time cheekpieces applied, and he rates a big player provided he is none the worse for his recent fall.

Smart Stat

WILDE ABOUT OSCAR - 15:00 Uttoxeter
28% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at UTTOXETER since the start of the 2015/16 season
37% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at UTTOXETER

Uttoxeter 20th Mar (2m7f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 20 March, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Theme Tune
Huntsmans Jog
Steal A March
Saint Dalina
Ask Henry
Milvale
Hot Ryan
Id Better Go Now
Tight Call
Diamond Fort
Solstice Star
The Eaglehaslanded
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Uttoxeter 20th Mar (4m2f Listed Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 20 March, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Time To Get Up
Highland Hunter
Achille
Tommy Rapper
Coo Star Sivola
Screaming Colours
Captain Drake
Golan Fortune
The Two Amigos
Final Nudge
Ramses De Teillee
Truckers Lodge
Truckin Away
Mighty Thunder
Calett Mad
Prime Venture
Springfield Fox
Regal Encore
Doing Fine
Acting Lass
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Uttoxeter 20th Mar (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 20 March, 5.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Duhallow Lad
Frisson Collonges
Generation Gap
Seemingly So
Cherokee Bill
Voix Deau
Discko Des Plages
Native Robin
Glance Back
Rosmuc Relay
Welshs Castle
Gold Opera
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

