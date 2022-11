NAP

Bear Ghylls - 13:23 Uttoxeter

Bear Ghylls, a smart novice hurdler during the 2020/21 season, was making his first start for 20 months at Carlisle three weeks ago, but he offered enough to suggest he retains his ability. Bear Ghylls showed up well for a long way in the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase - a race that is usually an informative event - but he understandably tired in the closing stages and faded into third. That was a promising return to action and Bear Ghylls should strip fitted for that outing, while his jumping is also likely to be sharper for the experience. He appeals as the type to make significant progress and can prove better than a BHA mark of 140 on his handicap chase debut.

No. 1 Bear Ghylls (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Nicky Martin

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 140

NEXT BEST

Croagh Patrick - 13:58 Uttoxeter

Croagh Patrick was no match for the progressive Cooper's Cross at Carlisle last month but he fared best of the rest in a race that appeals as being reasonable form for the grade. Croagh Patrick, with the benefit of a reappearance run at Hexham under his belt, impressed with how he travelled at Carlisle, leaving the impression that he's still on a decent mark. That was arguably the best effort yet from Croagh Patrick, who is compiling a likeable profile over fences, and it's possible he may not have reached his limit yet.