Uttoxeter Racing Tips: A Storm is brewing
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Uttoxeter on Tuesday.
"...he looks a horse that is up to winning a staying handicap from this sort of mark..."
NAP: Storm of Light not done improving
Storm of Light - 16:10 Uttoxeter
Storm of Light showed the benefit of his hurdling debut when opening his account over two and a half miles at this course in November and has run creditably twice since in handicaps from a 2 lb higher mark than this. He finished with a flourish stepped up to this sort of trip at Market Rasen last time where he didn't seem suited by the sharp nature of the track and he looks a horse that is up to winning a staying handicap from this sort of mark.
NEXT BEST: Yggdrasil can progress past his rivals
Only four runners but this looks a good contest and the Nick Williams-trained Yggdrasil is two from three over fences and arguably has the most potential. It wasn't a deep handicap he won at Hereford last time by any means, but that form is working out better than expected, and he left the impression that run didn't get to the bottom of him. The step up in trip is sure to suit Yggdrasil who only got on top late in the day last time and his sound jumping will continue to stand him in good stead.
EACH-WAY: Royal Practitioner holds strong frame claims
Royal Practitioner - 15:35 Uttoxeter
Royal Practitioner caused a shock when making a winning debut (50/1) at Worcester last May, overcoming experience to beat a better-fancied stablemate. That wasn't much of a race but she improved in defeat under a penalty on her next start and put two lesser runs behind her when finishing third on handicap debut at Wincanton in January. The handicapper has since eased her 2 lb in the weights and she should be well suited by the slight drop back in trip.
Uttoxeter 29th Mar (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Tuesday 29 March, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Karl Philippe
|Yggdrasil
|Kakamora
|Uncle Henry
Uttoxeter 29th Mar (2m4f Mares Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 29 March, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sainte Doctor
|Dicey Rielly
|Dariya
|My Girl Lollipop
|Auditoria
|Love Actually
|Royal Practitioner
|Chantilly Haze
|Just Jess
|Stop Talking
|Fist Pumping Time
Uttoxeter 29th Mar (2m7f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 29 March, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Storm Of Light
|River Legend
|Florrie Knox
|Apple Rock
|Getaway Bay
|Beaufort West