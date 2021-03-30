US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Brickbat tough on drop

Race 3 22:20 Turf Paradise - Brickbat

Brickbat should go close in this $3k restricted claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished second to Big Hoof Dynamite in a $10k non-winner of four earlier this month. He made a strong five wide move at the entrance to the straight, and made the winner fight all the way to the line. Trainer Dayson LaVanway wisely drops him to this level, and should be rewarded with a big effort. Nice to see the gifted Luis Valenzuela ride back for connections. Anything around his Morning Line price of 3.55/2 will do.

Aunt Ruthie the boss

Race 6 23:44 Turf Paradise - Aunt Ruthie

Aunt Ruthie is taken to win this interesting $15k optional claimer on the main track.

This filly was most impressive on debut when beating Streaming Tiger in a $25k maiden claimer earlier this month. She flew out of the gate and made all the running to win with plenty in hand. This is much tougher, but is open to significant improvement. Trainer Robertino Diodoro has a stellar 35% strike rate and jockey Glenn Corbett rides back for connections. This is a competitive race, but anything around her Morning Line price of 4.57/2 represents value.