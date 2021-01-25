To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday

Go Now Go Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Go Now Go runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Turf Paradise...

"This was an excellent effort and deserves another chance running back at the same level"

Back Go Now Go Race 7 at BSP in the 22:18 at Turf Paradise

Squared Straight to the winners' enclosure

Race 2 19:58 Turf Paradise - Squared Straight

Squared Straight is taken to get off the mark in this $30k maiden optional claimer on the turf.

This gelding finished fifth to Bang for Your Buck in a Maiden Special Weight at Santa Anita 10 days ago. He held every chance in the straight, but failed to quicken when the chips were down. This was a competitive race and will appreciate the ease in grade. Trainer Doug O'Neill does not have many runners here and has found a good spot for him. He will benefit from the extra yardage and should be more forwardly placed. BSP is recommended.

Go Now Go worth another chance

Race 7 22:18 Turf Paradise - Go Now Go

Go Now Go should make his presence felt in this $3.5k non-winner of two on the main track.

This gelding finished a close second to OL' Drunk Daddy in a similar event over this course earlier this month. He was caught in a speed duel and relinquished the lead near the line. The front two finished well clear of the remainder. This was an excellent effort, and deserves another chance running back at the same level. Trainer Dick Cappellucci is having a solid meeting with a 19% strike rate. Alfredo Juarez rides back for connections which is another positive. BSP is recommended.

Recommended bets

Back Squared Straight Race 2 at BSP in the 19:58 at Turf Paradise
Back Go Now Go Race 7 at BSP in the 22:18 at Turf Paradise

