US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday

Squared Straight is taken to get off the mark in this $30k maiden optional claimer on the turf.

This gelding finished fifth to Bang for Your Buck in a Maiden Special Weight at Santa Anita 10 days ago. He held every chance in the straight, but failed to quicken when the chips were down. This was a competitive race and will appreciate the ease in grade. Trainer Doug O'Neill does not have many runners here and has found a good spot for him. He will benefit from the extra yardage and should be more forwardly placed. BSP is recommended.

Go Now Go should make his presence felt in this $3.5k non-winner of two on the main track.

This gelding finished a close second to OL' Drunk Daddy in a similar event over this course earlier this month. He was caught in a speed duel and relinquished the lead near the line. The front two finished well clear of the remainder. This was an excellent effort, and deserves another chance running back at the same level. Trainer Dick Cappellucci is having a solid meeting with a 19% strike rate. Alfredo Juarez rides back for connections which is another positive. BSP is recommended.