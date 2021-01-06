To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Westward Look Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Westward Look runs at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros struck again when Chub On Da Run won at 4.04 BSP at Parx. Nick heads south to Tampa Bay Downs with two selections...

"I am surprised trainer Thomas Proctor entered him in a dirt race on debut, and am expecting a much improved effort on the turf"

Back Westward Look Race 9 at 4.03/1 in the 21:50 at Tampa Bay Downs

D'urban Park to stroll home

Race 4 19:10 Tampa Bay Downs - D'urban Park

I am going to side with D'urban Park in this $6,250 claimer on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when beating Double Deep in a similar event over seven furlongs last month. He made a three wide move at the entrance to the straight and got up close home to win going away. This was a super local debut from this veteran performer. The extra furlong will suit him down to the ground, and leading rider Samy Camacho rides back for connections. Trainer Jon Arnett has had a great start to the meeting with a 21% strike rate. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.

Westward Look to relish turf

Race 9 21:50 Tampa Bay Downs - Westward Look

I really like Westward Look in this interesting $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This colt finished third to Ticket To Alaska in a $25k maiden claimer on the main track last month. He was shuffled back at the break, but put in some good work in the closing stages and was not beaten all that far. This was a decent effort but is bred for the turf. He is by Vancouver and is out of a Theatrical mare. I am surprised trainer Thomas Proctor entered him in a dirt race on debut, and am expecting a much improved effort on the turf. Procter has a respectable 16% strike rate with all turf runners. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -1.52

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 4
Returned: 6.13

Recommended bets

Back D’urban Park Race 4 at 4.57/2 in the 19:10 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Westward Look Race 9 at 4.03/1 in the 21:50 at Tampa Bay Downs

