US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

D'urban Park to stroll home

Race 4 19:10 Tampa Bay Downs - D'urban Park

I am going to side with D'urban Park in this $6,250 claimer on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when beating Double Deep in a similar event over seven furlongs last month. He made a three wide move at the entrance to the straight and got up close home to win going away. This was a super local debut from this veteran performer. The extra furlong will suit him down to the ground, and leading rider Samy Camacho rides back for connections. Trainer Jon Arnett has had a great start to the meeting with a 21% strike rate. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.

Westward Look to relish turf

Race 9 21:50 Tampa Bay Downs - Westward Look

I really like Westward Look in this interesting $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This colt finished third to Ticket To Alaska in a $25k maiden claimer on the main track last month. He was shuffled back at the break, but put in some good work in the closing stages and was not beaten all that far. This was a decent effort but is bred for the turf. He is by Vancouver and is out of a Theatrical mare. I am surprised trainer Thomas Proctor entered him in a dirt race on debut, and am expecting a much improved effort on the turf. Procter has a respectable 16% strike rate with all turf runners. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.