US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Friday

Big Everest to stand tall

Race 3 19:15 Saratoga - Big Everest

I am going to take a chance with Big Everest in this competitive Maiden on the inner turf worth an incredible $100k.

This colt by The Gurkha finished fourth to Treason in a similar event at Belmont Park last month. He refused to settle and paid the price inside the final furlong. This effort was better than it looked, and was not beaten all that far. He fetched $320k as a yearling, and must have looked the part in the ring. Trainer Christophe Clement has worked him three times since, and should have ironed out any issues. I think he is open to a fair bit of improvement and should run well at a big price. BSP is recommended.

Air Show to deliver

Race 7 22:29 Saratoga - Air Show

Air Show should go close in this $16k non-winner of two on the main track.

This colt finished second to Rob the Rich in a second level allowance race at Indiana Grand last month. He delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, but could not get by the game winner. Trainer Tom Amoss drops him in class, and should be rewarded with a big effort. Amoss has had a couple of winners at the meeting, and his stable is in cracking form. The in form Jose Ortiz has the riding assignment. Ortiz should have him forwardly placed throughout. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.