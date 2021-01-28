To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Pinky Dude Aqueduct
Today's best bet Pinky Dude runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros struck again when First Navy Admiral won at Tampa Bay Downs. Nick heads to Aqueduct with two more selections...

"This was his first effort on the main track and clearly took to the new surface"

Back Pinky Dude Race 4 at 3.02/1 in the 19:20 at Aqueduct

Writer's Regret to graduate

Race 3 18:50 Aqueduct - Writer's Regret

Writer's Regret should make his presence felt in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field to Dancing Buck in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last month. He flashed speed, but the writing was on the wall before the entrance to the straight. He did not appear to handle the sloppy conditions and this run is best forgotten. Last month he finished third in a $40k maiden claimer, which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Ralph D'Alessandro drops him in class and has engaged the services of the talented Eric Cancel. He put in a bullet work 10 days ago and am expecting a big effort. BSP is recommended.

Pinky Dude to win again

Race 4 19:20 Aqueduct - Pinky Dude

Pinky Dude should go close in this $14k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding was most impressive on local debut when beating Cohiba Ghost in a $16k non-winner of two over this course last month. He swept to the front in the straight, and powered home to win with plenty in hand. This was his first effort on the main track and clearly took to the new surface. Trainer Wayne Potts steps him up in class, but feel he is up to the task. Potts boasts an impressive 25% strike rate with claim repeaters. Anything around his Morning Line of 3.02/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -3.84

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 4
Returned: 11.5

Recommended bets

Back Writer’s Regret Race 3 at BSP in the 18:50 at Aqueduct
Back Pinky Dude Race 4 at 3.02/1 in the 19:20 at Aqueduct

Aque (US) 28th Jan (R3 6f Mdn Claim)

Thursday 28 January, 6.50pm

Litterbox
Writers Regret
In The Zone
Sophos
Beatthatflew
Vice King
Tapitena
Scotto
Skippingandajumpin
Out Of Tune
Aque (US) 28th Jan (R4 6f Claim)

Thursday 28 January, 7.20pm

Larceny
Alongcametheprince
Beach Front
Pinky Dude
Queens Mason
Cause Of Action
Bigs Gray Day
Tapizearance
Take It To Scale
