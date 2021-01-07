To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Dial One Aqueduct
Today's best bet Dial One runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros struck again when Westward Look won at Tampa Bay Downs. Nick heads to Aqueduct with two selections...

"I think he has enough pace to clear the field, and should make a bold bid from the front"

Back Dial One Race 4 at BSP in the 19:20 at Aqueduct

Corkman to graduate

Race 3 18:50 Aqueduct - Corkman

Corkman looks like the horse to beat in this $20k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field behind Malibu Star in a decent Maiden Special Weight over this course last month. He took a hefty bump at the start and called it a day at the entrance to the straight. He has some solid form in the book, including a second place finish in a $30k maiden claimer at the Spa in August. Trainer Bruce Levine drops him in class, and should produce a much improved performance. BSP is recommended.

Dial One to deliver

Race 4 19:20 Aqueduct - Dial One

I am going to side with Dial One in this $8k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished second to Breeze Burner at Finger Lakes in October. He was headed inside the final furlong, but kept on well to hold on to a place. He faced better in the past and has been working well ahead of this race. I think he has enough pace to clear the field, and should make a bold bid from the front. The gifted apprentice Luis Cardenas has the riding assignment and is well worth his claim. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +.08

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 6
Returned: 10.13

Recommended bets

Back Corkman Race 3 at BSP in the 18:50 at Aqueduct
Back Dial One Race 4 at BSP in the 19:20 at Aqueduct

