US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Corkman to graduate

Race 3 18:50 Aqueduct - Corkman

Corkman looks like the horse to beat in this $20k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field behind Malibu Star in a decent Maiden Special Weight over this course last month. He took a hefty bump at the start and called it a day at the entrance to the straight. He has some solid form in the book, including a second place finish in a $30k maiden claimer at the Spa in August. Trainer Bruce Levine drops him in class, and should produce a much improved performance. BSP is recommended.

Dial One to deliver

Race 4 19:20 Aqueduct - Dial One

I am going to side with Dial One in this $8k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished second to Breeze Burner at Finger Lakes in October. He was headed inside the final furlong, but kept on well to hold on to a place. He faced better in the past and has been working well ahead of this race. I think he has enough pace to clear the field, and should make a bold bid from the front. The gifted apprentice Luis Cardenas has the riding assignment and is well worth his claim. BSP is recommended.