US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct and Keeneland on Saturday

Tamahere Keeneland
Today's best bet Tamahere runs at Keeneland

Nick Shiambouros heads to Aqueduct and Keeneland with two selections from the outstanding Saturday cards...

"This is a competitive Grade 1, but I do not think we have seen the best of her"

Back Tamahere Race 10 at BSP in the 23:03 at Keeneland

Mrs. Danvers to bounce back

Race 5 20:32 Aqueduct - Mrs. Danvers

Mrs. Danvers is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This talented filly finished down the field behind Queen Nekia in the Grade 3 Royal Delta at Gulfstream Park in February. She was caught in a furious speed duel, and weakened quickly before the entrance to the straight. In truth she was a little disappointing and has a bit to prove. Last November she won the Grade 3 Comely in great style, which reads well in the context of this race. She has been working really well and am hopeful she will bounce back to form. BSP is recommended.

Tamahere to rule

Race 10 23:03 Keeneland - Tamahere

Tamahere can take this prestigious Grade 1 on the turf.

This Wootton Bassett filly finished sixth to Viadera in the Grade 1 Matriarch at Del Mar last November. She ran on well in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner. I do not think she was suited to the tight turf course, and should be more at home over the Keeneland lawn.

Last November she was most impressive when thrashing a decent field in the Grade 2 Sands Point at Belmont Park on US debut. This is a competitive Grade 1, but I do not think we have seen the best of her. Trainer Chad Brown will have her ready, and the brilliant Irad Ortiz has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.

Recommended bets

Back Mrs. Danvers Race 5 at BSP in the 20:32 at Aqueduct
Back Tamahere Race 10 at BSP in the 23:03 at Keeneland

