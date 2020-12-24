Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 24 December

#5 Mi Cleopatra And I - R3 Tampa Bay (18:15)

Mi Cleopatra And I has stamina to prove but the form of her victory over six furlongs here this month identifies her as the one to beat. She has made a pleasing start to her career as that was her second win from four starts and she can prove too good for her rivals here. Exit Right finished fourth, beaten a length, behind Mi Cleopatra And I last time and looks the main threat.

#6 Diamond Ore - R6 Tampa Bay (19:45)

Diamond Ore has finished placed on two of her three starts, including when beaten only half a length in second at Woodbine last time. That represents the best form on offer by some margin and this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark. Zarella was runner-up over course and distance last time, albeit beaten a long way, and can chase the selection home.

#3 Mozano - R8 Tampa Bay (20:45)

Mozano has done enough to suggest he can win one of these races and sets the standard on form. He is proving consistent and has finished in the frame on his last seven starts, while he was beaten less than half a length when third here over seven furlongs recently. He can register an overdue win at the chief expense of My Chitu, whose form is the second best on offer.