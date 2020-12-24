To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 24 December

Horses running on dirt
There's US racing on Thursday

Timeform select the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Thursday...

"...this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark..."

Timeform on Diamond Ore

#5 Mi Cleopatra And I - R3 Tampa Bay (18:15)

Mi Cleopatra And I has stamina to prove but the form of her victory over six furlongs here this month identifies her as the one to beat. She has made a pleasing start to her career as that was her second win from four starts and she can prove too good for her rivals here. Exit Right finished fourth, beaten a length, behind Mi Cleopatra And I last time and looks the main threat.

#6 Diamond Ore - R6 Tampa Bay (19:45)

Diamond Ore has finished placed on two of her three starts, including when beaten only half a length in second at Woodbine last time. That represents the best form on offer by some margin and this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark. Zarella was runner-up over course and distance last time, albeit beaten a long way, and can chase the selection home.

#3 Mozano - R8 Tampa Bay (20:45)

Mozano has done enough to suggest he can win one of these races and sets the standard on form. He is proving consistent and has finished in the frame on his last seven starts, while he was beaten less than half a length when third here over seven furlongs recently. He can register an overdue win at the chief expense of My Chitu, whose form is the second best on offer.

Recommended bets

#5 Mi Cleopatra And I - R3 Tampa Bay (18:15)
#6 Diamond Ore - R6 Tampa Bay (19:45)
#3 Mozano - R8 Tampa Bay (20:45)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 24th Dec (R3 1m Claim)

Thursday 24 December, 6.15pm

Beauty Genius
Heathers Gold
Handsome Effort
Exit Right
Mi Cleopatra And I
Formal Treasure
Young Thomas
Tiz The Dude
Freelance
Tampa (US) 24th Dec (R6 1m Mdn)

Thursday 24 December, 7.45pm

Scenic Overlook
Zarella
J Ds Vista
Baby Gundin
Purtiz
Diamond Ore
Forbidden Dream
Tampa (US) 24th Dec (R8 1m Mdn Claim)

Thursday 24 December, 8.45pm

Fuego
Sole Seeker
Mozano
My Chitu
Super Shoes
Just Call Me Homer
All Starr Runner
Ifeelgood
No Time To Yawn
Private Astray
