US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Dominant Force Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Dominant Force runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark when Doctor K won easily at Aqueduct. Nick heads to sunny Turf Paradise with two selections...

"Silva drops him aggressively for his local debut and am expecting a big effort"

Back Dominant Force Race 7 at BSP in the 22:28 at Turf Paradise

Bold Cowboy to take charge

Race 2 20:00 Turf Paradise - Bold Cowboy

I am going to take a chance with Bold Cowboy in this $30k maiden optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished a creditable third to Peddlers Pride in a $15k maiden claimer at Churchill Downs last November. He attempted to make all, but was collared well inside the final furlong. The runner-up has since won giving the form a nice boost. He has been working well ahead of this assignment and looks ready to do himself justice. Trainer Dan McFarlane has not had a winner at the meeting so far, but is a shrewd operator. Hopefully he will get off the mark with Bold Cowboy. Anything around his Morning Line price of 5.59/2 will do.

Dominant Force a tough customer

Race 7 22:28 Turf Paradise - Dominant Force

Dominant Force should run well at a fair price in this bottom level non-winner of two on the main track.

This gelding beat Galaxy Master in an $8k maiden claimer at Golden Gate Fields 14 months ago. He took the lead inside the final furlong and quickly settled the matter. He makes his debut for trainer Juan Silva who boasts an impressive 29% strike rate at the meeting. Silva drops him aggressively for his local debut and am expecting a big effort. The long layoff does not concern me, as he has been working well in the morning. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -4.34

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 2
Returned: 2.5

Recommended bets

Back Bold Cowboy Race 2 at 5.59/2 in the 20:00 at Turf Paradise
