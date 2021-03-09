To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Carrie's Success Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Carrie's Success runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros struck again when Lebron Jane won at Turf Paradise. Nick returns to the Arizona venue with two more selections...

"She takes a slight drop in class and leading rider Luis Negron rides back for connections"

Back Carrie’s Success Race 4 at 3.55/2 in the 21:18 at Turf Paradise

Sorriso to repeat

Race 3 20:50 Turf Paradise - Sorriso

Sorriso should go close in this $8.5 optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding beat Grand Air in good style over this course last month. He made most of the running and pulled clear in the straight to win convincingly. The runner-up has since won giving the form a boost. He is a three time winner over the five and one half furlong distance. Trainer Jeff Metz is having a challenging meeting, but this likeable individual can give him a welcome winner. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.

Carrie's Success tough on the drop

Race 4 21:18 Turf Paradise - Carrie's Success

Carrie's Success is the the horse to beat in this $8.5k claimer on the main track.

This mare beat Bella's Black in a $10k optional claimer over this course last month. She delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong and won going away. This was her local debut and first start for high percentage trainer Justin Evans. She takes a slight drop in class and leading rider Luis Negron rides back for connections. I think she has more to offer and recommend backing her at her Morning Line price of 3.55/2.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +19.49

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 2
Returned: 3.5


Recommended bets

Back Sorriso Race 3 at 4.03/1 in the 20:50 at Turf Paradise
Back Carrie’s Success Race 4 at 3.55/2 in the 21:18 at Turf Paradise

TPara (US) 9th Mar (R3 6f Claim)

Tuesday 9 March, 8.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Six Ninety One
Roman Rush
Son Of Eleanor
Sorriso
Fly First Class
Sermon By The Sea
Joe Jackson
Lode The Gold
Sway Road
TPara (US) 9th Mar (R4 6f Claim)

Tuesday 9 March, 9.18pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Just Classy
Delightful Hips
Casa Bonita
Sheza Dandy R F
Carries Success
Shesaheatwave
Red Noon Rising
Hit It Twice
