US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Sorriso to repeat

Race 3 20:50 Turf Paradise - Sorriso

Sorriso should go close in this $8.5 optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding beat Grand Air in good style over this course last month. He made most of the running and pulled clear in the straight to win convincingly. The runner-up has since won giving the form a boost. He is a three time winner over the five and one half furlong distance. Trainer Jeff Metz is having a challenging meeting, but this likeable individual can give him a welcome winner. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.

Carrie's Success tough on the drop

Race 4 21:18 Turf Paradise - Carrie's Success

Carrie's Success is the the horse to beat in this $8.5k claimer on the main track.

This mare beat Bella's Black in a $10k optional claimer over this course last month. She delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong and won going away. This was her local debut and first start for high percentage trainer Justin Evans. She takes a slight drop in class and leading rider Luis Negron rides back for connections. I think she has more to offer and recommend backing her at her Morning Line price of 3.55/2.