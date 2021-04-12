US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Top of the Game to stay on top

Race 5 23:16 Turf Paradise - Top of the Game

Top of the Game should make his presence felt in this interesting $10k optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding beat Unleash the Beast in a better race over this course last month. He took the lead inside the final furlong and was firmly in control at the line. He has come on leaps and bounds since winning at the $3k level in January. He is a four time winner at the meeting and is a credit to trainer Miguel Hernandez. This is a competitive race, but recommend backing him at his Morning Line price of 3.55/2.

Win Like Coach P to swoop late

Race 8 00:40 Turf Paradise - Win Like Coach

Win Like Coach P is my idea of the winner of this bottom level maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished a distant second to Storm the Palace in a $10k maiden claimer over this course last month. She was fanned eight wide on the home turn, but put in some good work behind the impressive winner. Trainer Andy Mathis drops her aggressively and gives her another furlong to work with. This is exactly what she needs and should be more forwardly placed. Nice to see Kate Fales ride back for connections. Fales is a talented rider, but does not get many opportunities these days. BSP is recommended.