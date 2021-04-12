To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Win Like Coach Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Win Like Coach P runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros heads back to Turf Paradise with two more selections...

"Trainer Andy Mathis drops her aggressively and gives her another furlong to work with"

Back Win Like Coach P at BSP in the 00:40 at Turf Paradise

Top of the Game to stay on top

Race 5 23:16 Turf Paradise - Top of the Game

Top of the Game should make his presence felt in this interesting $10k optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding beat Unleash the Beast in a better race over this course last month. He took the lead inside the final furlong and was firmly in control at the line. He has come on leaps and bounds since winning at the $3k level in January. He is a four time winner at the meeting and is a credit to trainer Miguel Hernandez. This is a competitive race, but recommend backing him at his Morning Line price of 3.55/2.

Win Like Coach P to swoop late

Race 8 00:40 Turf Paradise - Win Like Coach

Win Like Coach P is my idea of the winner of this bottom level maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished a distant second to Storm the Palace in a $10k maiden claimer over this course last month. She was fanned eight wide on the home turn, but put in some good work behind the impressive winner. Trainer Andy Mathis drops her aggressively and gives her another furlong to work with. This is exactly what she needs and should be more forwardly placed. Nice to see Kate Fales ride back for connections. Fales is a talented rider, but does not get many opportunities these days. BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +40.97

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Top of the Game at 3.55/2 in the 23:16 at Turf Paradise
Back Win Like Coach P at BSP in the 00:40 at Turf Paradise

Turf Paradise (US) 13th Apr (R5 1m Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 13 April, 11.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Blue Azul
Gorky Park
Unleash The Beast
Rate For Me
Big Hoof Dynamite
Five Star Kip
Top Of The Game
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Turf Paradise (US) 13th Apr (R8 7f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 14 April, 12.40am

Market rules

Back Lay
Smiling Again
Outrageous Lady
The Chicago Way
Lady Effort
Owens Shot
Haynespun
Trophy Chest
Sarahs Star
Hatshepsut
Bonita Redhead
Win Like Coach P
Joie La Victoire
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles