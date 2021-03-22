To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Trophy Chest Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Trophy Chest runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros heads back to Turf Paradise with two more selections from the Arizona track...

"Trainer Dan Morgan drops her aggressively, and has a stellar 43% strike rate when dropping two classes"

Back Trophy Chest Race 8 at 5.04/1 in the 23:40 at Turf Paradise

Aries to shine

Race 1 20:25 Turf Paradise - Aries

Aries should go close in this restricted bottom level claimer on the main track.

This mare finished third to Sashaying Sis in a $6,250 optional claimer over this course earlier this month. She held every chance in the straight, but drifted under pressure and had to settle for a place. This was a solid effort for the level and will appreciate the ease in grade. In her previous two starts when trained by Kristin Mulhall she faced much better, and was not disgraced in a $20k optional claimer. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Trophy Chest to take Gold

Race 8 23:40 Turf Paradise - Trophy Chest

Trophy Chest is my idea of the winner of this $3.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished fourth to Storm the Palace in a $10k maiden claimer over this course earlier this month. She made a seven wide move on the turn for home, and finished the race with good energy. This was a promising local debut and should have more to offer. Trainer Dan Morgan drops her aggressively, and has a stellar 43% strike rate when dropping two classes. She should be more forwardly placed with the slightly longer trip and am expecting a big effort. Anything around her Morning Line price of 5.04/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +40.76

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Aries Race 1 at 3.02/1 in the 20:25 at Turf Paradise
Back Trophy Chest Race 8 at 5.04/1 in the 23:40 at Turf Paradise

